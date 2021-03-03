The trumps are back, playing the victims again





He lost the White House (big time), and (on his watch) his party lost the Senate and the House mid-term. He lost Twitter and Facebook. Incomes are declining throughout his business empire. What should a businessman who becomes a losing politician do?

If he’s former President Donald Trump, the answer is: use his main assets – fame and attitude – to re-launch his brand through a “hostile takeover.” He demonstrated this, for example, in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday. With the help of his son, Donald Jr., he claimed both the conference and the GOP as his own.

After learning that he was privately considering starting a new political party, he ended weeks of speculation and said it was not necessary. “We have the Republican Party,” he said, marking his territory. He also teased the crowd by considering running for president again in 2024. The standing ovation that followed and the red “Make America Great Again” hats in the crowd proved that Trump’s marketing magic still works. on some.

He will definitely need all the magic he can get, as his situation finds him and his family members being sued (although his lawyers deny that he or his family has done any wrongdoing) and confronted with the realities of a commercial market that has largely had it with him. The deadly Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill, inspired by then-President Trump, prompted many U.S. companies to sever ties with him.

Faced with hundreds of millions of dollars in maturing loans – loans personally guaranteed by Trump – many family properties have suffered significant losses. The Trump Hotel in Washington is for sale, but no one seems interested.

But a clan once enriched by its real estate activity and empowered by the presidency, can now offer as stock in trade a combination of politics and entertainment. And both contribute to a certain type of fame, which Trump found to be very valuable when he was the star of “The Apprentice” TV show. According to the New York Times, ancillary income linked to Trump’s fame through the license of Trump’s name, lucrative pitchman concerts, and more – topped the $ 197 million he earned from the show itself.

Monetizing fame in Trump’s post-presidential world requires a good story with high stakes and compelling characters. Check and verify: Strengths as “characters” are fascinating to both those who love them and those who hate them. And the stakes? They include control over the GOP, the future of the family’s fortunes, and the prospect of serious legal peril.

The latter was compounded a few days ago by a Supreme Court ruling that gave New York prosecutors access to business records, including Trump’s tax forms, which will aid them in investigations that could potentially lead to civil and criminal charges against those who were in its orbit. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has been filed by District of Columbia prosecutors investigating possible fraud allegations in a 2016 groundbreaking expense lawsuit. (His sister Ivanka sat down for statement in December.) The organization said it was complying with all laws, and the former president called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

While anyone else might feel crippled by this kind of pressure, Trump has long shown he is comfortable enough to turn it to his advantage. He probably sees an opportunity to play his familiar role again: the powerful victim. The two parts of this construction may seem contradictory. Who would believe Wonder Woman as a damsel in distress? But Trump seems to know that a hero’s journey must include encounters with evil opponents who have nearly defeated him.

To hear Trump say it, he is always attacked by people with bad motivations. The investigation into his finances, which the Supreme Court authorized, is part of “the continued political persecution of President Donald J. Trump,” Trump said in a statement last week. “This is something that has never happened to a president before, all of this is Democratic inspiration in a fully Democratic place, in New York and across the state.”

For the drama, President Victim omitted the fact that New York was the scene of the activities that caught the attention of investigators. He was a citizen and resident of New York State and his businesses were headquartered there.

New York, New York, is where Trump started a long career to avoid real liability. In 1973, after he became a member of the management of his father’s business, investigators alleged racial prejudice in the family real estate business and prosecutors sued. The result was a slap-on-the-wrist settlement that allowed Trumps to avoid admitting wrongdoing. Forty-six years later, the abuse of state laws governing charitable foundations – among other things, Trump used the foundation to promote his political campaign – was settled for just $ 2 million.

For him, the song’s lyrics should be “If you can get by there, you can get by anywhere”.

Breakouts have been central to Trump’s story since the early 1990s when his businesses were forced into bankruptcy, but he has avoided personal liability. Having retained the attributes of wealth, he was able to roam the city until he could tell a story of incredible resilience as his hotels, apartment buildings and casinos in Atlantic City, after losing a ton of money, have returned to profitability.

In 1997, he published “The Art of the Comeback”, in which he described his corporate bankruptcy as a smart business move. (Connoisseurs of Trump, the playwright, will pick up the scent of victimization in his pages, as he attributes his problem in part to federal lawmakers.)

He looks set to work on that script for a new chapter in Trump’s drama.

Speaking to CPAC days before his father last week, Donald Trump Jr. imitated the former president by throwing insulting jokes at media figures and Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Utah) who resist to the family’s claim to control the GOP.

With his hands forming the letter “T,” Junior called the rally a “T-Pac” (as in “Trump Pac”) and said the conference would “solidify” Donald Trump as the future of the Republican Party. “True. in family form, it also slipped into a listing for a book he published last summer.

The fact sheet signaled that if the Trumps claim the GOP, they also see it as a financial opportunity. With prosecutors going around in circles and their businesses in trouble, there is money to be made in their brand of political entertainment. A Trump political action committee has raised $ 250 million since Trump lost the election, and there is more to be gained from paid speeches and merchandise sold – on the assumption that these beleaguered heroes need support.

After presenting many complaints and grievances, Trump the Elder ended his CPAC speech with a direct appeal for funds, telling the crowd, “There is only one way to help our efforts, to elect America’s first Republican conservatives, and in turn to make America. great again, and that’s thanks to Save America, PAC and DonaldJTrump.com. “

The Trumps are back, still victims and eager to make money.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos