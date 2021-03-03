PM Khan and his political lessons for Arjuna





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan apparently had a message for his former cricketer colleague Arjuna Ranatunga. Take the punches he said and learn from them.

He also said that Arjuna instilled a sense of self-confidence in Sri Lankan cricketers who were always abundantly talented, but never had that self-confidence.

No argument with the legendary Prime Minister on this matter. It was Ranatungas’ chutzpah and his sense of dynamism that won us the World Cup, a feat so far unmistakable.

It is not a cricket column, but it is worth mentioning that the country has reached two subsequent World Cup finals, one under the captaincy of Mahela Jayewardene and the other under that of Kumar Sangakkara. Arguably both had more talented teams to lead than Arjuna did in 1996, but they couldn’t win the clincher. On any given day only one team can win, and that doesn’t take anything away from Mahelas ‘or Sangas’ exploits, but both were probably lacking that ingredient, Arjunas Captain Cool chutzpah, his sense of, We don’t care who you are, because we’re gonna pat you in here before we can say Darrell Hair.

Many hats came to salute Arjuna for this quality.

Politics is a different game, however. Imran Khan apparently had a few words for Arjuna Ranatunga on this as well.

There is one thing this writer thinks that Imran Khan did not say. He was a sort of politician who ultimately won because he cared about his country. Yes, he had other qualities, but he had the interests of his people above all.

Human qualities

The same could be said of a number of successful Asian politicians and politicians from all over the world. But to limit it to Asians as an example, Aung San Su Ki, Imran Khan, Lee Kwan Yew, Mahinda Rajapaksa, etc., were all in the same mold, even though their political backgrounds were very different. They worked for their people and only for their people.

The policy only rewards those who work for the locals, and while this should be axiomatic, it would be surprising how many people do not understand this. Politics can temporarily reward those who work for other people for other countries, and for outside interests, to put it as bluntly but credibly as possible. But politics rewards on a tangible, not accidental basis, those who work for their people and their people only. Ask Ranil Wickremesinghe, he learned it the hard way.

Politics does not reward the Mangala Samaraweeras of this world. This writer knows Mangala Samaraweera, or at least had known him, met and spoken to the gentleman, on numerous occasions in the past. Make no mistake, he’s not an ogre. He’s on a personal, awesome, human level, and better than most. After all, he’s the guy who, even in the midst of the most acrimonious political climate, comes to greet his political rivals, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana. This writer saw the video in which he is shown to surrender and say Me yanagaman nikan aawa (abandoned for no reason). When invited to a Rajapaksa family wedding, he is there, sometimes plagued by unfair criticism from sections of his constituency for simply attending a family reception out of goodwill, forgetting for a moment. the bitter political rivalries on the happy occasion. .

Colonial era

But I digress. Despite these qualities, Samaraweera will never be a politician in the mold of Aung San Su Ki, Imran Khan, Lee Kwan Yew or Mahinda Rajapaksa. It’s because, basically, he doesn’t work for the people of this country. He’s free to disagree, and he’ll probably stand on his head and say, no, he works for us people. We the people maybe, but not we the people of our country.

If he had lived in colonial times, he would have been a great governor general. No doubt the queen would have named him to this decorated sinecure without batting an eyelid. But unfortunately for him, these are not colonial times. As much as he wishes, this country is not a colony, neither of the British, nor of any other power, period.

What goes for Samaraweera also goes for Wickremesinghe and Ranatunga. As long as these people work mainly for foreigners, they will not be successful. People are aware of the performances of Samaraweeras in Geneva. He would say he took these actions which were ridiculously hostile to the interests of this country, in the interests of the minorities of this country. Nice try, but people would never buy this. Least of all, minorities.

The people of this country, although generally passive and little engaged in the political whirlwind, have keener instincts than Samaraweera thinks. He cannot fool them and pretend that what he did out of opportunity was done in their best interest. Right now, he probably believes in his own lie that he did everything he did as foreign minister for the long-term interests of the nation and its people. At best, he did what he did because he thought it was the easier option, the coziest path of least resistance.

How did it end? This is also the problem of opinion makers in this country. There was this ode that the journalist Victor Ivan had written about a beautiful country of the future, because according to him, extremism would soon be defeated. In the opinion of many peoples, Aung San Su Ki was also an extremist. But it looks like she can’t be defeated, not even by a marauding army.

The foreigners

Lee Kwan Yew was absolutely not an extremist. He was known for his best efforts to foster racial friendship. And this despite the acceptance to attribute a special place to the Malays, to the indigenous peoples of Singapore. But despite his moderate position in the race, he was first Singaporean. Refer to that famous speech, in which he said the CIA tried to bribe him and he rejected the spell.

This is where Victor Ivan is wrong. He confuses extremism with working in the interest of the country, not in the interest of foreigners.

He thinks that people can be made to be racist, but people are in their friendly grain, and they want to coexist with those of other races, religions, sexual orientations, etc. He seems to underestimate the innate goodness of people, as acrimonious as the crowd may seem.

But he underestimates something more than that. He underestimates the contempt people have for those who work in cooperation with overseas. He can’t hide it, he hates the government in power and revere liberals like Wickremesinghe, Samaraweera and Premadasa.

He ignores that people know that those of the aforementioned genre are working with the stranger, the intruder even when they do their best to hide this fact. They are also trying other tactics such as claiming that the (current) government is making the country a Chinese colony, and they are also foreigners. People know that what is damaging is when Samaraweera turned against us in Geneva, not when the Chinese lent us some money.

Politicians who go against these fundamentals may succeed in fooling people in the short term, but they cannot support this gig. It is also extremely unlikely that they could repeat fooling people like they did in 2015. There was nothing beautiful about it. It was ugly as hell, and people learned a bitter lesson from the antics of the Samaraweeras in Geneva, and the crude deal they got through the neoliberal economy, also recommended by outsiders and foreigners. experts.

Ivan can try, but he cannot confuse this kind of disloyalty to the people with what he thinks is a nice counter-reaction to extremism. Just so that he understands, people will go to extremes to save this country from hostile, non-Sri Lankan and clearly foreign influences.

As for Arjuna Ranatunga, even as a small player in the political game from now on, he can take note and learn something from his younger brother Prasanna Ranatunga.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos