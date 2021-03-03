Crowded about the Perpres Miras, This is an explanation of why alcohol is intoxicating

KOMPAS.com – Discussions on alcohol (miras) or alcoholic beverages have recently been animated in the community.

Previously, the government was known to turn on the tap to invest in alcohol (miras) in 2021. This was discovered as a result of Presidential Decree 10/2021 regarding the investment sector.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the regulations on February 2, 2021 as implementing regulations for Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding job creation.

However, in its preparation, the government decided to repeal the regulations relating to investments in the alcohol industry.

This decision was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in a video broadcast Youtube Presidential Secretariat Tuesday (2/3/2021).

“I hereby report, I have decided to attach to the presidential decree regarding the opening of new investments in my alcoholic beverage industry specify revoked, ”Jokowi said.

The citizens also responded to the revocation of this regulation on investment in alcohol.

The word “drunk” had become trend on Twitter.

Tuesday (02/03/2021) at 4:30 p.m. WIB, 15,200 tweets addressed the subject of drunkenness.

Already drunk a lot before ???? Thank you Pak Jokowi ?? https://t.co/PcE4LOTU3I – EsCapuccino (@ Tiffer_99) March 2, 2021

So why can alcohol make someone drunk? How does the process take place in the body? Here is the explanation …