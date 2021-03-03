The GOP is still the comment of Trump and others





Conservative: GOP always wins

Former President Donald Trump’s appearance at last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference showed that it is still the Trump party, notes federalists David Marcus. While he may not have been the only star, the themes of the lectures, such as the dangers of China and Big Tech, reflected Trumps’ political philosophy. In his own speech, Trump reminded all of us that the GOP has changed and is glorious. Over the past four years, everyone has wondered why some elected Republican officials were so afraid of Trump and his tweets, but in reality, what these officials feared and still do is trump voters. and their populist and conservative-nationalist instincts. For now, this populism is here to stay.

Education beats: charters are machines of fairness

President Joe Bidens’ vision of renewed unity among the diverse population of the Americas can never be achieved without educational equity for students of color, Lenny McAllister tells USA Today. And that means proving that the administration understands, values ​​and supports parents who enroll their children in 7,500 public charter schools across the United States. After all, in areas where schools are chronically underperforming and families have little choice in education, there are also fewer paid jobs to live on and the school-to-prison pipeline flows too freely. The charters offer 3.3 million teachers, predominantly black and brown, nationwide who are more like them and a malleable curriculum to accommodate various learning backgrounds and preferences. Closing the success gap remains the civil rights issue of our time, and charters are essential.

Cuomo watch: government can’t use old excuses

When former aide Charlotte Bennett accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment three days after ex-staff member Lindsey Boylan detailed similar allegations, the governor seemed to think he could calibrate his way through the issue. as usual, guess Vanity Fairs Chris Smith. But his situation this time was very different from that of previous political battles, including his scandal in retirement homes. For starters, his conduct involved asking frightening questions about the sex life of a 25-year-old sexual assault survivor (Bennett), and he doesn’t deny making those comments. Then he also can’t blame political enemies for this one. He really has big problems.

Left: the false dangers of independent news

On his TK News blog on Substack, Matt Taibbi stands up to defend … Substack. Recently, Sarah Roberts, co-director of the Center for Critical Internet Inquiry at UCLA, argued that sites hosting independent journalists are a threat to journalism because these writers are not subject to strict editorial and journalistic principles of a traditional newsroom. Taibbi observes that she clearly means people like him and Glenn Greenwald, saying that we have made ourselves known as journalists in the structure of traditional newsrooms, taking advantage of norms and practices such as fact-checking and editing. Still, she has things back. Greenwald and I … got our start as freelancers. … We both built a substantial readership on our own before being captured by mainstream news agencies. It also ignores the growing perception that traditional media outlets have become tools of the very political and corporate interests they are supposed to monitor. Indeed, mainstream media are now concerned about the public making the right political decision with the news given to them, leading them to adopt outright lies such as the claim that The Posts Hunter scoops Biden were just Russian disinformation.

Iconoclast: The Racism of Antiracist Mathematics

In his sub-stack, It Bears Mentioning, John McWhorter denounces educators’ guide Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction as itself racist. In the center, the guide argues that it is immoral to make black children accurate. And he makes foolish claims such as focusing on getting the right answer is perfectionism or either / or thinking; teaching mathematics in a linear fashion, with skills taught in sequence, is racist; and to require students to show that their work is racist. The idea that black children should not be expected to master the precision of mathematics is a sectarianism that stems from the 19th century.

Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

