Trump County Commissioners’ hat at meeting violated campaign finance law





MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI Public officials who wear or display political campaign material, such as T-shirts or hats, at meetings violate Michigan Campaign Finance Act (MCFA), according to a recent ruling from the secretary of state’s office.

The office came to this conclusion after a 16-month investigation into a complaint against a Muskegon County Republican commissioner who wore a Trump hat during a commission meeting.

A letter issued on February 26 by the Elections Office declares that the posting of documents which argue expressly for or against a candidate or a voting issue by an official engaged in the exercise of his public functions will be considered a violation of the MCFA.

The complaint was filed in October 2019 against Commissioner Zach Lahring, alleging he displayed and wore a 2020 Trump hat at a Muskegon County Commissioners Council meeting earlier this month.

Lahrings’ response to the allegation included a claim that the posting and wearing of the hat was political speech protected under the First Amendment, according to the letter.

He also claimed that because he did not intend to assist in the re-election of former President Donald Trump and the hat was not displayed during an election year, it was not a violation of Michigan law.

While the Election Office determined that there was a potential that Lahring violated campaign finance law, it also said the letter sent to Lahrings’ attorney on February 26 was a formal warning and served as a notification to other officials and government agencies.

The letter explained that because Lahring spent money on the hat and then displayed it at a meeting he was paid to attend, he was essentially making contributions to the Trump campaign.

The complaint against the Republican Commissioner was brought by L. Kip Smith, who ran and lost a seat on the Muskegon County Commissioners Council in the August 2020 Democratic primary.

His complaint alleged that Lahring was using a public resource, the Muskegon County Courthouse, to promote and endorse a federal candidate.

In his complaint, Smith provided as evidence two photos of Lahring displaying his hat and a video recording of a public commentary during an October 22, 2019 meeting of the Muskegon County Board of Directors. He filed his complaint three days later.

The video shows Smith asking Lahring to remove his hat from sight. Lahring said nothing in response but defiantly takes the hat and puts it on his head.

During that 2019 meeting, a heated debate over illegal immigration resulted in the impeachment of two members of the public by sheriff’s officers.

Smith told MLive that the hat was a lover for a ready-made flammable situation.

The escalation of the situation by the commissioners by placing the article on his head and using my speaking time to stare at me left me with no choice but to file a complaint, Smith wrote in an email.

He said he was satisfied with the states’ conclusions, and he hoped that everyone, regardless of their political orientation, will respect this decision.

Lahring did not comment at MLive’s request.

Lahring was first elected in 2018 to represent District 5 of Muskegon Countys, which covers the townships of Fruitport, Ravenna and Sullivan. He was re-elected for a second two-year term in November 2020.

Smith lost in the primary to Susie Hughes, then the county council chairman who ended up being re-elected in the November general election.

