The results of the senatorial elections have become secondary: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that Senate poll results are now of secondary importance as the Pakistan Democratic Alliance has already achieved the desired results. Speaking to reporters here, he praised the nation for the “success” of the PDM’s efforts to oust the government and said “anything that needs to be done tomorrow (March 3) will be a bonus”.

Bilawal said the aim of the opposition movement was to restore democracy and raise people’s concerns. “This government is not solving any of the problems facing the Pakistani people; it does not even solve the problems of its own members and allies. (Prime Minister) Imran Khan is perplexed now that he is returning home. We succeeded and that is why the government is carrying out a campaign of assassination of figures. Imran Khan cannot control his own limbs, ”he said.

Bilawal said PDM members would get up early in the morning and vote early. “We are contesting the senatorial elections on political relations. We don’t use money to get votes. In fact, members of the government are talking to the media and admitting that the MPs (members of the National Assembly) were promised 50 crore rupees by Imran Khan at the meeting of the parliamentary party of the PTI. Imran Khan uses state money for his own politics. We succeed in obtaining the conscience vote of the PTI and its allies, ”he added.

The PPP chief said that when the question of Imran Khan using state money was raised for his political gain, the Supreme Court did not prevent Imran Khan from doing so, but the judge who raised the question was prevented from performing his duties. “Even today, they tortured their own members of the Sindh Assembly because they openly declared that they would not vote for the PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) candidates because they had received party tickets on the basis of money. We will give you good news tomorrow (March 3), ”he noted. Bilawal said the PTI was threatening its own members and trying to keep them in line. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan why he was so panicked about the situation.

“He (Imran Khan) is panicking because he realizes that he has lost the trust not only of the Pakistani people but also of his own members. Now there is no place for Imran Khan to escape, ”he argued. Yusuf Raza Gillani is fighting the current Minister of Finance Hafeez Sheikh for a general seat.

Meanwhile, PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari said the constitution won ahead of the Senate elections. In a statement, he said the Supreme Court’s opinion on the Senate polls was historic. “Even before a single vote was cast, the constitution won. We believe in the supremacy of the constitution. Our candidate will win in the senatorial elections tomorrow (March 3), ”he said.

