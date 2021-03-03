Chicago businessman Ron Gidwitz criticizes Donald Trump, but not his policies





Back in town after a stint as US ambassador to Belgium and acting US envoy to the European Union, Gidwitz had some pretty negative things to say about the former president in a lengthy phone interview.

For example, Trump’s performance in the period between the election and Joe Biden’s nomination “did not go well,” and his remarks leading up to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill were “grossly inappropriate. Gidwitz told me.

Private citizen Trump “can do whatever he wants” to run again, he said. But the point is that the former president’s control of the great national megaphone has diminished and will continue to decline. Will Trump get the GOP nomination again? “It is far too early to tell,” said Gidwitz. “It’s fair to say he wouldn’t be my first choice.”

That being said, the media are “overplaying” the drama of a Republican civil war, Gidwitz said.

“The Republican Party will try to find a place of comfort that will satisfy the active people of Trump and those who are more moderate,” he said. It may seem difficult, but party changes can and do happen quickly, he argued.

Gidwitz compared the current situation to 1964, when Tory Barry Goldwater was completely overthrown by Democrat Lyndon Johnson, for Richard Nixon to claim the White House four years later. “It is far too early to start theorizing and philosophizing about ‘the end’ of the Republican Party.”

Gidwitz said much of the media also underestimated the decency and patriotism of city officials, many of whom were Republicans, who insisted that democratic rules be followed in the election and its aftermath.

“How well have (Trump’s lobbying tactics) worked for him in Georgia?” Gidwitz said. “The people came and did their job.”

Politically, Gidwitz, who negotiated the sale of family-founded cosmetics company Helene Curtis in a venture capitalist career, is seen to be much closer to Kentucky GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell than Trump. He has raised “in the tens of millions” of dollars for the GOP’s Senate hopes over the years, and he has hinted that he could take over that task now that he’s back in the United States.

Such efforts are successful because of anti-business Democratic escapades, Gidwitz said. “All you have to do is sit down and watch what’s going on in Washington and Springfield. . . . What you see is what you don’t like. “To get business people to change parties all the time, ‘the alternative has to be better.’

Gidwitz has said he strongly endorses many of Trump’s policies, especially foreign policy, despite criticism of the former president’s style.

“It was results-oriented,” and if that meant offending some people, it often worked, he said, noting the increase in defense spending by U.S. NATO allies that Trump pushed hard. Now the new president, Joe Biden, “is trying to fix all the fences he can. I’m not sure they need fixing.”

Gidwitz declined to comment on the subject of Trump’s first impeachment, particularly whether the former president was seeking to coerce Ukraine into digging up Biden and his family. Ukraine is not a member of the EU, Gidwitz said. “It was not in my portfolio.”

