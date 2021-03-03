Why Boris Johnson might not need to worry about the Conservative Party’s infighting | Boris Johnson

Unity is a force in politics, but also rare. All governments contain divisions. All prime ministers learn to live with disloyalty.

For most of the time Boris Johnson has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Tory MPs have been muttering annoyingly in the background. They fought against lockdowns, demanded more spending and resisted tax increases.

Prime ministers who won the last election give it a cushion, 80 seats deep, to absorb Commons rebellions, but it can still be damaged if all the malcontents start simultaneously. A large majority breeds indiscipline, creating a pool of MPs who languish in obscurity, are unafraid of the Labor Party and feel neglected by their leader.

The divisions in the Johnson ranks also reflect the diverse electoral coalition he assembled in 2019, using Brexit as an electoral bridge between the wealthy hearts of the Conservatives in the South and the former Labor strongholds of the North and Midlands. These voters transmit divergent demands to their deputies. The red wall, with shallow electoral foundations, must be supported with money. The Treasury says part of the revenue must come from taxes levied on the bluer parts of the coalition, who are reluctant to pay.

These competing budgetary imperatives limit Rishi Sunak’s room for maneuver before embarking on post-pandemic reconstruction. Downing Street is eager to build things in marginal constituencies; the chancellor wants to fill the holes in public finances. This is a likely source of future conflict (leading to louder speculation about the Sunaks’ ambitions for the high-level position).

According to the maxim of force by unity, the Johnson administration should already appear weakened. Yet the Conservative vote is resilient and the party mood is upbeat. It’s mostly the vaccine rebound and Conservative speculation that Johnsons’ handling of the crisis will be remembered more for the quick hits than the previous complacency and preventable deaths.

It’s no coincidence that No 10 has projected a more professional demeanor since Dominic Cummings left the building last year, although policies haven’t changed. The difference, insiders say, is that the Vote Leave ethos of perpetual campaign aggression, postponed from the Brexit referendum, was not conducive to practical government.

Additionally, Cummings had his own plans and methods, which matched Johnsons’ worldview but weren’t always his priorities. The senior advisor did not see himself as a subordinate. It took too long for the Prime Minister to realize that he was the vehicle and not the driver. This has been corrected. It’s now clearer that Johnson is setting the agenda, but it’s unclear what that agenda will be: something to do with leveling; something green.

The reduction in the number of sociopaths inside No 10 improved the image of the government but did not solve the problem of the indecisiveness and managerial neglect of Johnsons. It will continue to agree with conflicting opinions at successive meetings. He will always undermine his allies, then act hurt and surprised when they complain about betrayal.

In Whitehall, a reshuffle, billed as a complete government restart, is expected in early summer. Johnson must get rid of incompetent people who received ministerial portfolios as a reward for submission (farewell then, Gavin Williamson) and rehire seasoned secretaries of state who could run departments without causing cascading crises (welcome back, Sajid Javid ).

But reshuffles come with many risks. Demotion breeds enmity. It will be difficult to empty a cabinet that has been assembled in the spirit of cutting edge Brexit fanaticism without sending extremists into a sour exile from the backbench. The Conservative Party is only a few duff poll results away from concluding that its leader is a namby-pamby liberal who needs to be dragged further to the right or replaced by someone who is already there.

Judging from recent experience, the mood of the currently booming Tories will return to panic, discouragement and talk about regicide before the end of the year. And then, maybe, he’ll come back to an overconfident swagger. This is the usual rhythm.

Yet a pattern of volatility and civil unrest did not prevent the party from monopolizing power in Westminster for more than a decade. Sometimes that makes it harder for Labor because the most effective and topical opposition work has been handed over to the ruling party. A blue-on-blue riot drowns the red leader. This is in part a legacy of Brexit and the Corbyn years. The opposition was plagued by its own civil war and had no position on the issue that dominated politics through two elections.

But before that, in the coalition years, Labor also struggled to make itself relevant. Too much political and media bandwidth was taken up by the dynamic of David Camerons’ partnership with the Liberal Democrats, and the backlash that provoked on the right as disgruntled Tories made common cause with Ukip.

In the height of the New Labor era, it was the Conservatives who were pushed to the margins by a completely culturally dominant government. Tony Blair was more regularly troubled by rebellion on his own benches or vendetta with his chancellor than anything a Tory leader said.

The ability of a government to provide its own opposition is now being displayed with great effect by the Scottish National Party, in the form of a gruesome feud between the current Prime Minister and his predecessor. This spectacle could hurt the SNP’s performance in the Mays Holyrood election, but no one expects the party to cede control.

In England, Labor still has regional and municipal strongholds. Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham will almost certainly hold London and Manchester in the spring polls. But in Westminster, the Tories are settling into a comfortable balance as government and internal opposition. Johnsons’ lack of anchoring to any belief is viewed as a moral flaw by his critics, but most voters are not picky about doctrinal rigor. The precedent suggests that they are also relaxed in the face of dissent within a ruling party, as long as it does not degenerate into a show of dysfunction. Ideological inconsistency (if observed) is tolerated. Incompetence is not.

Division brings down governments when the ruling party is more interested in fighting than anything else. Sometimes members of Parliament are so exhausted and disillusioned that they begin to see the opposition as a respite; a chance to regroup. The Conservatives reached this point in 1997, but only after 18 years in office. They do not give up power by chance. Their differences over politics and principles are contained by the overall ambition to govern and by the sense of the right to govern. Winning is their business; the quarrel is for fun. With Labor, it is often the reverse.

There will be more cycles of Conservative infighting and reconciliation. Johnsons’ position will appear in turn precarious and untouchable. Yet a lesson from history is that the conservative division does not necessarily end in defeat. Unity can be a strength, but there are times when disunity is not a weakness.