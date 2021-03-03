The circus of responsibility





Hamza Shahbaz is finally out of prison and is a free man after spending more than 20 months in prison. His release highlights the continuation of the accountability farce since the current government came to power. While several leaders of the PML-N have been arrested and imprisoned, the Sharif family has faced the brunt of the ongoing witch hunt.

Even before the 2018 elections, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were arrested on false charges and sent to jail. Remember the two were in London with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who was on the deathbed when the conviction was announced. Still, the two decided to return home and face prison terms.

This was not the end of the persecution of the Sharif family and even of the PML-N leadership. Less than a month after Imran Khan’s appointment as prime minister, Mian Shahbaz Sharif was also arrested. The possible thought had to be that by arresting the most prominent members of the Sharif family, the Prime Minister would have a good navigation in matters of governance. But the point is that performance and good governance are a function of competence, quality delivery and a quality team and cannot be achieved by arresting key members of the opposition. Unfortunately, the current configuration has none of these attributes, no skills, no quality team and therefore no quality service.

Frustrated by the poor performance, Imran Khan focused his attention on his political opponents, especially the PML-N leadership. People were led to believe that these arrests would not only result in convictions, but that billions of dollars would also be recovered as so-called looted wealth. Not a penny has been recovered or a single conviction to date, except for Mian Nawaz Sharif in a questionable case that even the government and its accountability institution NAB would like to forget. Unfortunately, the judgment is still valid despite the misconduct charges against the judge.

Despite several recent judgments handed down by the higher magistracy, the scam of liability continues unabated. Judgments in cases such as Saad Rafique and his brother, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and several others have seriously called into question the credibility of the entire accountability process. Yet the government and the NAB remain unmoved and undeterred by criticism not only from the judiciary, but also from the media and civil society. The Supreme Court even referred to the NAB in the context of political engineering directed solely at the political opposition. Such a statement would embarrass any government, but not this one.

The exit of Hamza Shahbaz is not the end of the engineering process. His arrest could no longer be justified under any pretext since the interpretation of the law was stretched to the limit. There are others awaiting release from detention, including Mian Shahbaz Sharif. It is not the first time that he has been arrested by the current government. He was first arrested in September 2018 and released on the orders of the Supreme Court which found that they could not even find out what crime had been committed and what he was arrested for. Such a blatant violation of justice has never been observed in a democratic system.

Several other leaders continue to face the farce of the accountability process. Khawaja Asif, a close associate of Mian Nawaz Sharif, is currently in prison for an unknown crime. When there is no specific charge that can be used to arrest a political leader, then the black law of assets beyond means is used to arrest any leader. Since August 2018, we have seen the prosecution not even file the references or start the trial. The intention in the Khawaja Asifs case as well as in all others involving the political opposition is to harass and silence dissenting voices. Such tactics have never worked before, nor will they succeed in the future.

The arrest of Rana Sanaullah was another brutal example of how the current government tried to silence those who stood up and made their voices heard against injustice and for democratic values. He was arrested around July 2019 in a cheeky narcotics case. The minister in charge, Sheharyar Afridi, announced with passion, fanfare and conviction that Rana Sanaullah was not only carrying drugs in his jeep but was also involved in drug trafficking. Rana Sanaullah was held in the most inhumane conditions and released after six months. Meanwhile, Sheheryar Afridi has since left the ministry; and everything is calm as if nothing had happened. So much for the much vaunted accountability process.

No one in the opposition or in the independent media opposes the accountability process, but only fair and widespread accountability can guarantee a corruption-free Pakistan. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for the past two and a half years. This unilateral responsibility not only affected the credibility of the whole process, but also led to a negative investment climate and seriously undermined our democratic values.

A multi-party system with vibrant opposition is the very essence of any democracy, but if the goal is to silence political opposition, then it will invariably lead to the possibility of a one-party state. It flies in the face of what our constitution envisioned and what the founding fathers wanted Pakistan to be: a functional, multi-party democracy where government and opposition have important roles to play.

Meanwhile, corruption has been increasing since this government took power in August 2018. And that’s according to Transparency International. Between 2013 and 2018, the corruption index steadily declined. This positive trend saw a reversal with the coming to power of the PTI government. So much for all the talk about eliminating corruption.

The writer is the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, and former Governor Sindh.

Twitter: @Real_MZubair

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos