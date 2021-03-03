Biden is already crafting a different Middle East policy than Trump and even Obama





The Biden administration wasted no time in making a significant change in US policy toward the Middle East.

Over the past week, the United States has launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets in Syria and released damning intelligence openly linking the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Both decisions represent a significant departure from the Trump administration, which has acted recklessly in its actions towards Iran and allowed Saudi Arabia’s worst foreign policy impulses.

The difference between Bidens’ actions and those of his former boss, Barack Obama, is perhaps less obvious. Biden is already taking a bolder approach to dealing with problematic states than Obama ever wanted to.

Satellite images show the buildings that were destroyed by a US airstrike in Syria last weekend. 2021 Maxar Technologies / AP Satellite Image A Disciplined Approach to Iran

Bidens’ decision to launch strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Syria shows what has been described by US political scientist Joseph Nye as a smart power. This is when hard power is employed alongside soft power in a carefully calculated manner to influence a diplomatic outcome.

In this case, the United States worked in conjunction with the Iraqi government and intelligence officials to develop and execute the planned strikes in Syria.

The strikes themselves, which hit logistical and staging targets of militias in Syria, were designed to signal the determination of the United States to resist provocations from Tehran. At the same time, they have been calibrated in such a way as to defuse tensions, avoiding a more direct attack on Iran that could further provoke its leaders.

Washington clearly telegraphed its actions as a direct response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias on US targets in Iraq in mid-February.

In the context of the broader negotiations around Iran’s nuclear program, Biden is making it clear that certain behavior will not be tolerated and that Iran cannot affect the negotiations with destabilizing behavior.

Compared to Trump’s bullying behavior

Compare that with a similar action taken by the Trump administration in early 2020, the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Here, the United States acted unilaterally and gave Baghdad no warning. He also violated his allied sovereignty in a way that damaged his national credibility and stoked Iraqi outrage.

The attack was deliberately provocative, brazenly killing an Iranian national hero in a way that called into question the internal legitimacy of the Tehran regime. This forced a swift Iranian response that could easily have spiraled out of control if it weren’t for sheer luck.

The murder of Soleimanis sparked massive protests in Iran and Iraq. ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / EPA

The strike itself also lacked clear reasoning beyond the Trump administration’s ambiguous campaign to apply maximum pressure against Iran. Indeed, Trump officials presented several conflicting justifications for the action, none of which was convincing. Combined with Trump personally gloating over the murder, this has led to a widespread perception of illegality on the part of the United States.

And at a time when the Trump administration was trying to bring Iran back to the negotiating table over its nuclear program, the strike had little significant effect. It only served to undermine the credibility of the United States by portraying Washington as a short-sighted tyrant.

Put simply, the recent Bidens airstrike was a punch, designed to push Iran onto a more constructive path of engagement with the United States.

In contrast, Trumps’ action was a savage slap, designed to hurt and insult, but offering little credible path in the US-Iran relationship.

Acting to contain Saudi Arabia

Biden has also diverged sharply from Trump in his handling of Saudi Arabia so far.

By releasing U.S. intelligence linking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder of Khashoggis, Washington has made it clear that its days of routine interference with the Saudis’ own provocative actions are drawing to a close.

Likewise, Biden also indicated that if he remains committed to Saudi national defense, he expects the kingdom to end its ruinous six-year war in Yemen and take a more progressive stance on universal human rights. .

Bidens ‘commitment to these ideals, combined with increasingly anti-Saudi sentiment in other branches of the US government, suggests that the president will have a wide array of tools at his disposal to punish the Saudis for their intransigence, s’ he was coming to that.

US intelligence reportedly discovered that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of Khashoggis’ murder. ANDY RAIN / POOL / EPA Obama a more cautious approach

The differences between Bidens and the Obama administration in its Middle East policy are more subtle, but just as important.

Generally speaking, Biden is seen as the spiritual successor to Obama, his former commander-in-chief. But his own style, approach and worldview differ significantly.

In the case of Iran, Biden has shown that unlike Obama, he is prepared to use force in the larger context of multilateral negotiations, and is less accommodating in the face of threats posed by possible Iranian retaliation. .

Indeed, Obama was strongly opposed to the use of a smart power approach in Tehran, fearing that any use of force would jeopardize diplomatic wrangling over the Iran nuclear deal.

The Obama administration has focused much of its attention on the Iran nuclear deal, which was concluded in 2015. Andrew Harnik / AP

This reluctance was reflected in a number of major political decisions made by Obama in response to the norm-breaking activities of other states. This included his infamous withdrawal from the red line on the use of chemical weapons by the Syrians against his own people and his failure to respond to Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

This inaction generated a perception of the passivity of the United States and the adversity of risk that emboldened its rivals and undermined the confidence of its allies.

While Obama was ready to rhetorically protest Saudi provocations and human rights abuses, there have been no serious efforts by the administration to materially reduce them.

Indeed, Obama oversaw what was at the time the largest US arms sale to the kingdom and supported its war in Yemen, even after many high-profile atrocities were exposed.

Contrary to Obamas’ hypocrisy of Saudi Arabia, Biden appears to be preparing to lead by example. Not only is he using the presidential bullying chair to speak out against bad behavior, he has adopted specific policies to discourage such activity.

A difference of styles

The main difference between the characters of the two presidents is daring.

Though deeply thoughtful and thoughtful, Obama was sometimes known for his shyness and paralysis in foreign affairs. (This was in stark contrast to his decisive actions against terrorist and insurgent groups).

This left his administration with a track record of missed foreign policy opportunities, as it pondered the pros and cons.

Obama and Biden, allies with very different styles. Shawn Thew / EPA

Biden, on the other hand, has a long political history of calculated risk-taking. Although he was not always correct in his decisions, he is ready to back up his words with actions.

Biden fundamentally believes in the liberal international order and is ready to use intelligent power to defend and strengthen it where he deems it necessary. It is also unlikely that it will back down from the harsh realities and choices that such an approach will inevitably bring.

This is what the Saudis and Iranians are finding out now.

