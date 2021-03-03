Pakistani senatorial elections begin as ruling Imran Khan party seeks majority





YANGON: Two days after Myanmar marked its bloodiest day in weeks of protests, thousands of residents returned to the streets on Tuesday in a massive show of force against the military regime.

At least 18 were killed and dozens injured in anti-coup protests on Sunday after police opened fire in different parts of Yangon, the largest city of Myanmars, after attempts to disperse crowds with stun grenades, tear gas and gunfire failed.

Experts say the relentless protests are part of the public’s struggle to unlock their future.

Young people are more irritated now because they feel their future has been blocked, Aung Thu Nyeen, director of the Myanmar Institute for Strategy and Policy, a Yangon-based think tank, told Arab News.

The political analyst praised the brave young people of the country who collectively lead the protests against the military dictatorship.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1, when military leaders seized power after toppling the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup follows a landslide victory for National League for Democracy Suu Kyis in the November general election. But the military rejected the results, citing irregularities in the polls and fraud.

During the takeover, the military detained key government officials, including Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several prominent activists, and declared a state of emergency, with the announcement that the country would be under military rule for at least a year.

Myanmar has witnessed numerous protests since then, with thousands ignoring the ban on public gatherings.

No one can accept this military coup any longer, Nyeen said, adding that this year the uprising against the military was much bigger than the pro-democracy revolutions of 2007 and 1988, as almost everyone across the country participates in the demonstrations.

The past few weeks have seen some of the biggest public protests in the country’s history, even as military leaders have ordered the mobilization of troops to quell the latest wave of protests.

Also on Tuesday, there were crackdown on protesters, with roads in Yangon and elsewhere in Myanmar blocked by makeshift barricades.

However, despite their fear, some of the residents said they found ways to protect themselves.

Of course, we are afraid, but we cannot hide at home at the moment. We must protest, and we must also protect ourselves, Ko Latt, a 23-year-old protester and member of the Thingangyun township armored team, told Arab News.

The tank teams include protesters in their 20s and older who, armed with tear gas masks, homemade bulletproof vests and other protective gear, challenge the deadly crackdowns with daily protests.

Analysts said most of the protesters are young people who have realized they have to rely on themselves to stand up against the military.

Myanmar has lived under a dictatorship for over 60 years and the young generation Z cannot accept losing their future. So, they decided to create their future themselves, Yangon-based peace observer and political commentator Soe Naing told Arab News.

They decided that the fight against military dictators should be the last fight of their generation. So they will continue to fight, he added.

Denouncing the murderous crackdown on the military and police on Sunday as the most serious and cunning crime against the people, Naing said the military this time faces a formidable opponent as it battles with it. young tech-savvy people.

This revolution is being led by Generation Z. The technologies they have are modern It looks like we are getting a lot closer to victory, he said.

And although Nyeen expressed concern for the safety of the young protesters, as the troops have a good surveillance system equipped with drones, Naing dismissed the concerns.

So far, at least 30 million people have participated in the protests. Despite the vigorous crackdown, there were only 30 dead. It shows that the protesters are smarter than ever. So, I think this revolution will be successfully concluded by the end of March, Naing said.

