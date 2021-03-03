APMI sends open letter to President Joko Widodo, hoping the music performance industry will reopen





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – The Indonesian Association of Music Promoters (APMI) sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo. In this open letter, APMI hopes to reopen the entertainment industry tap which has been closed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Anas Syahrul Alimi, a well-known promoter and representative of APMI, wants the music entertainment industry to be revived again. Also read: Prambanan Jazz Festival 2020 is over, Joey Alexander is ready to perform at Prambanan Jazz Festival 2021 Also read: Watch the concerts of Kahitna, Armand Maulana and Afgansyah Reza in the new normal era, here’s how When the music entertainment industry was reestablished, APMI continued to support government efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia. The following is an open letter sent by the Indonesian Association of Music Promoters to President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (3/3/2021). The Indonesian Music Promotion Association (APMI) sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (03/03/2021). (special) “Your Excellency, Mr. President, whom we respect, This month, a year ago, President Jokowi announced the first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia. Our lives have never been the same since. Also read: Exciting, Can Sing With Andmesh Kamaleng At Virtual Concert Of Prambanan Jazz Festival 2020 Also read: In action at Prambanan Jazz Virtual Festival 2020, Andmesh Kamaleng treats Rindu music lovers We are forced to adapt to a passive mode: surviving the virus and death, despair and pessimism, disappointment and the desire for mutual blame. After a year, it turned out that many were able to survive.







