Internationalists called to join HDP in the face of new threat of closure





INTERNATIONALISTS have been urged to rally to support the opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) after Turkey’s Supreme Court today opened terrorist inquiries that could lead to the party’s shutdown. The Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office today confirmed that the activities of all political parties are under investigation and warned that if the HDP has organizational links with terrorist groups, it could be shut down . He requested that the files of indictments against the 108 defendants in the so-called Kobane case be sent, including those of former HDP co-chairs Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas. The indictment provides 38 counts of life imprisonment without parole for all defendants in this case. They are charged with a series of offenses, including 37 cases of homicide and disruption of the unity and territorial integrity of the state. The case was brought by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused the HDP of being responsible for the deaths after calling for unlimited protests against the government during the siege of Kobaneby Isis in October 2014. Repeated calls have been made for the closure of the HDP, led by Mr Erdogans, the government’s junior partners, the Party of the Neofascist Nationalist Movement (MHP). Mr. Erdogan systematically associates the HDP with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). His attempt to liquidate the party is seen as part of a broader attempt by the regime to marginalize the Kurdish freedom struggle and erode its leadership structures and organizations, which, according to Ms. Yuksekdags, Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP), can only be stopped by mobilizing the masses to disrupt the foundations of fascism. All those on the side of freedom and revolution must take a stand against the new liquidation attack on the HDP, he said in an editorial in the Atilim newspaper. The ESP insisted that the focus should be shifted from statements and protests against lawyers and representatives to mass engagement in city squares and streets. Real victory can only be obtained under the real conditions of the class struggle; by organizing the resistance of the hungry and unemployed, the working class and the urban poor ruined by the pandemic; by going from street to street, from neighborhood to neighborhood organizing anti-fascist fronts in every city, the party said. The HDP must move from localized action to mass mobilizations and develop a more aggressive approach to the united struggle, he advised. There has been an upsurge in resistance in Turkey, notably the protests centered on the prestigious Istanbul University Bogazici, although many are trying to reduce this resistance to a simple battle for academic freedom rather than what is described as a fight against fascism. But ESP said that as the scent of rebellion hangs in the air, it calls on all of us to come forward and play our part; transform the sparks of revolt and resistance into a revolutionary hell.

