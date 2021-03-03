Fact check: Images of Trump arriving in Davos, Switzerland are from January 2018





Social media posts claim to show former US President Donald Trump on a surprise visit to Switzerland on March 1, 2021. The footage in question is over three years old, taken of Trump arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum on January 25. 2018.

A helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2018. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

A Facebook post visible here shows screenshots from a YouTube video titled Donald Trump’s Surprise Visit to Switzerland and contains the caption, Donald Trump’s Surprise Visit to Switzerland Today on Marine 1 …. interesting. The YouTube video, found here, was uploaded on March 1, 2021 from the AMERICAN EVENTS channel and had received over 800,000 views as of March 2.

Some of the comments echo claims by followers of QAnon’s debunked conspiracy theory that Trump is still secretly president and will return to power on March 4 (here).

The original images, uploaded to YouTube on January 26, 2018, can be seen here. Description reads: US President Donald Trump arrives in Davos / Switzerland to attend the 2018 annual meeting of the World Economic Forums. Camera: Beni Wlser. Edit: Armin Rede. Swiss television SRF.

The timing of its landing on that date has also been shared by Euronews here and Swissinfo.ch here.

Since 1971, Davos, Switzerland, has been the site of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which brings together CEOs and presidents of companies and dozens of heads of state and government, as well as heads of international organizations. key players, technology pioneers and representatives of civil society (here, here).

Reuters photos of Trump’s landing in Davos in 2018 can be found here, here and here.

As president, Trump attended the Davos World Economic Forum in 2018 and 2020 (here, here).

In August 2020, the World Economic Forum canceled the January 2021 summit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers planning to postpone the event to early summer 2021 (here).

VERDICT

Bad legend. Images of Trump arriving at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland are from 2018, not 2021.

This article was written by the Reuters fact-checking team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.

