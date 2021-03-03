Politics
China’s panda hugger rhetoric attacks Australian divisions
It seems that being friends with China, being friends with China, is becoming a sin and a mistake in Australia.
Wang’s speech highlights the idea that Australia is embroiled in a struggle between friends and enemies of China. He was asking his audience to make a forward-looking choice: make your children proud by being a friend of China or a face put aside in history.
Jeffrey Wilson, director of the Perth-USAsia Center at the University of Western Australias, says Wang’s speech is a classic piece of Communist Party propaganda promoting fractionation or division.
It’s the same Chinese tactic that Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson warned in October. At the time, she told the Senate that Chinese Communist leadership estimates were enthusiastic about highlighting the division in Australia for propaganda purposes.
A sympathetic audience
In some ways, Wang was performing in front of a sympathetic audience.
Many Australian business executives invited to hear him speak in Canberra are disappointed with the level of the debate and the way the Australian government has handled its increasingly difficult trading partner.
Indeed, some in the audience were referred to as the self-embracing panda for their support for continued engagement with China at a time when growing concerns about foreign interference are growing.
Businesses also face another dilemma. If they criticize the Morrison government’s handling of the relationship, the Chinese propaganda apparatus will use it as part of its narrative to portray Beijing as a victim of a US-led containment strategy. For many it has become easier to say nothing.
You are damned if you do, damned if you don’t, says one leader.
The same applies in academia. Two prominent Australian scholars who comment regularly on China told me that they had recently received death threats for their opinions.
Silencing or threatening those with different opinions does not make Australia a better quality than China, where any public opinion that clashes with that of the Chinese Communist Party is suppressed.
These tensions will only intensify as Australian public fears about Xis’ aggressive foreign policy intensify at a time when Beijing is determined to crush both domestic and foreign criticism of the Communist Party.
The problem for the Australian and Chinese communities overseas is that the search for ideological security knows no borders. It has no borders and the Party is increasingly comfortable penetrating directly into other countries in an attempt to control the narrative and stifle criticism, said the executive director of the Asia Society. Australia and former senior diplomat Richard Maude at an Australian China Relations Institute (ACRI) week event.
James Laurenceson, director of ACRI, says that the two extremes of the China debate create a division of false enemies and friends. Criticize Canberra and you are a hugging panda; Beijing question and you vilify China. He also notes that Wang’s speech ignores China’s behavior towards Australia.
Tell that to Australian farmers who have invested years in building partnerships with China but are now being punished by Beijing for a political dispute they have nothing to do with. If this is how a friend behaves, he is violent, he says.
Wang also used his speech to blame the Australian media for the public backlash against Beijing.
Hypocrisy
If these people are immersed in these negative portraits of China by the mainstream media and brainwashed with popularized and simplified political slogans, how would they understand China and agree with your assessment and impression of China? China, he said.
Wang fails to mention that China’s state-controlled media has been publishing largely negative stories about Australia since the relationship broke a year ago.
Wanning Sun, professor of media and communications studies at the University of Sydney, says the media only serve the Australian public with a regime of stories about Chinese government control and influence. We don’t get a wide range of reporting on China, he says.
This is not helped by the fact that journalists were used as political pawns last year as relations between China and Australia collapsed.
By harassing or expelling foreign journalists, Beijing expelled some of the same correspondents as myself, who offered a different perspective on China with direct reporting on the people and life on the ground.
Like many correspondents in China, I have sometimes been called a panda hugger. Last year, an Australian doctor accused me of launching Communist Party propaganda because I had accurately reported how China had averted a second wave of coronavirus infections.
At the same time, I have been called anti-China because I referred in an article to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank that Beijing abhors.
When it comes to China, there is no common ground.
Although China has not stepped up its trade restrictions on Australian exports since last year, the tone of Wangs’ speech indicates the relationship will remain anything but friendly for the foreseeable future.
