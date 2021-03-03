The Delhi Capitals Owner Brags About Passing BCCI’s New Fitness Test; see picture





Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal was a busy man at the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction in February. The CEO of JSW Group made new purchases by collaborating with think tank Capitals and in doing so further improved his team for the 2021 IPL season. Almost two weeks after the successful auction, Jindal participated in a fitness test conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Parth Jindal passes new BCCI fitness test

On Wednesday March 3, Parth Jindal took to Twitter and bragged about having passed the new fitness test conducted by the BCCI and the National Cricket Academy (NCA). In the caption he wrote “Bring more”. Jindal also tagged Delhi capital giants Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in his post alongside BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Just did the new @BCCI and National Cricket Academies fitness test – 2km in 8 minutes flat. Bring more please – here’s how we do it @DelhiCapitals @ RishabhPant17 @ ShreyasIyer15 @ SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/hPnYP6aDyF

– Parth Jindal (@ ParthJindal11) March 3, 2021

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Team Updates

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced a list of all 19 retentions from their previous team. Captain Shreyas Iyer, senior Indian players Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and dynamic goalkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were among the 19 stars selected alongside foreign players Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and others.

The franchise had its best seasonal outing last time around, reaching the final for the first time in IPL history. However, they lost to the Mumbai Indians in the final. Their best seasonal performance to date has likely taken into account the Delhi capitals’ decision to keep up to 19 cricketers for next season i.e. IPL 2021.

PLAYERS SUCCESSFUL

Back to their place

Here is the list of all the DC Stars who will roar with us in # IPL2021 as well as #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD

– Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

On February 18, the Delhi Capitals franchise added eight new cricketers to its 2021 IPL squad. Australian batsman Steve Smith, Indian and English speedsters Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran were among the new overseas signings respectively. Additionally, the franchise has also purchased several uncapped Indians in the form of Manimaran Siddharth, Lukman Meriwala, and Vishnu Vinod. Here’s a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the highly anticipated next 2021 IPL season.

A look at the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 team

: 100% # WeRoarTogether #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLAuction # IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Jx6ECwanye

– Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 18, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay up to date on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravagance.







