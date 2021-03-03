Can Donald Trump win in 2024?





Daily bets on points on odds of success in 2024

As the now infamous CPAC convention straw poll last weekend showed a decline in enthusiasm for former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate in 2024, some online betting sites have come to the conclusion opposite.

The odds of being the GOP nominee on online sports betting site SportsBetting.ag improved from 6/1 to 3/1, edging out Mike Pence and Nikki Haley and making him the clear favorite for the nod . Two sitting governors also saw their odds improve after their performances at CPAC, with Floridas Ron DeSantis dropping from 14/1 to 5/1, tied for second with Haley, and South Dakotas Kristi Noem dropping from 69/1. to 40/1.

The situation was a little more complicated on the PredictIt site, a pseudo-exchange where users buy and sell proposition stocks and earn $ 1 for each stock if they are right. Trump’s price fell over CPAC, but rose by a dime, to 26 cents, on Tuesday and he still leads. DeSantis is second at 16 cents early Tuesday afternoon.

As for the 2024 general election, Trumps improved his position placing him in third place behind two Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are still in the lead, and in that order. SportsBetting.ag, for example, has Harris at 4/1 and Biden at 9/2, with Trump at 7/1.

But you have to look at the bottom of the list to find Governor Andrew M. Cuomo mired in allegations of sexual harassment among other issues. His chances of becoming president in 2024 are 150/1, the same as former British royal Meghan Markle, former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Senator Lindsey Graham, among others.

Markets, as they say, can be volatile.

Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Talking Point Bellone is all aboard the North Atlantic Rail initiative

Suffolk County Director Steve Bellone has encouraged some development projects that have been successful and others that have failed.

But none was as big as the North Atlantic Rail initiative, which would create a high-speed rail line between Boston and New York.

“The most likely outcome anytime something big is brought up on Long Island is that it’s killed,” Bellone told The Point. “I implemented big projects and saw several big ideas and projects die on Long Island. But I haven’t seen a project of this scale that is potentially feasible. And I think it is [doable]. “

So far, Bellona is the loudest local elected official to back the $ 105 billion project, which would use the existing and new railway to create a high-speed train line that would run from Penn Station to Jamaica. before heading east. Potential stops on the island could include the Nassau hub, Republic Airport, Ronkonkoma, and Stony Brook. In a video call Monday in which The Point participated, former Regional Plan Association president Robert Yaro, the guru of North Atlantic Rail, said planners were also considering adding a stop at Belmont Park.

After passing through Long Island, the train, which could travel at around 150 mph, would head north through a tunnel just before the village of Port Jefferson, under the Long Island Sound, and into Connecticut. The trip from New York to Boston would take 100 minutes. The travel time from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan could be as short as 30 minutes and it would take just over an hour to get from Ronkonkoma to Boston.

In Monday’s presentation, Bellone joined Yaro, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other supporters of the project in advocating for a massive federal infrastructure bill that could provide the funding. necessary to start the North Atlantic Rail. Among the advocates: Dave Kapell, working through the Right Track for Long Island Coalition which was originally formed to advance the Third Track of Long Island Rail Roads.

During that conversation, Bellone said he recognized the challenge of building high-speed trains across Long Island, and the likelihood of local opposition. But to do such a project without including Long Island, he added, “would be nothing but an absolute tragedy.”

And Kapell told The Point that even the uphill battle over the third track project wouldn’t stop him from fighting for it, too.

“Bring it,” Kapell said. “It’s the battle of a lifetime. It could change everything for the better for everyone.”

Bellone told The Point he hoped to work on building a coalition of elected officials, advocates and residents to build support for this effort. He speaks with the Islands Congress delegation and spoke to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumers’ transport adviser Robert Hickman.

“This is the kind of project that I would like to see happen and in which I would like to be involved, because it is the kind of project that my grandchildren would benefit from, and probably my great-grandchildren too”, Bellone said. “This is the kind of project that will help energize the economy for the next 100 years.”

So could the North Atlantic Rail be Bellones’ next big project? After all, he has a limited time and will be looking for a new job in 2022.

“I don’t have big plans on this,” Bellone said. “Obviously, this is a project that I will continue to support and that I would like to see happen, as a Long Islander But it is an extension of the work that we have done to try to have an economic development plan. sustainable This is an extraordinary thing. If an opportunity presents itself that is plausible, not to try to seize it would be a dereliction of duty. “

Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

Latest COVID-19 Point Cannot Derail New York’s Lobbying Industry

New York’s multi-million dollar lobbying industry appears to be more or less pandemic-proof.

Total reported lobbying compensation in New York City reached $ 106,338,507.28 in 2020, according to an annual report released this week by the Lobbying Office of the City Clerk’s Office.

That’s down from the 2019 total of $ 113,191,994.65, but still higher than the totals of $ 102,572,189.82 and $ 95,631,634.64 from 2018 and 2017, respectively. Barely a sign that lobbyists or the companies that pay lobbyists have abandoned the city. Indeed, federal funding and the general turmoil to revive New York’s economic engine may also provide many opportunities for lobbyists to do their jobs throughout the recovery.

The city’s annual report is often a must-read for journalists and political junkies alike, as it includes a collection of top 10 lists ranking businesses and customers in terms of spending and compensation in a variety of ways. This year’s edition features Long Island giant Northwell Health, which ranks 8th in compensation to all successful lobbying firms by registering $ 459,015.70. Fifth place in compensation, at $ 562,457.72, was RXR Development Services LLC in Uniondale.

Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

