Boris Johnson ‘could be forced to open No 10 to the public’ if he uses charity to pay for apartment renovation





However, according to the Daily Mail, insiders say his real intention is to cover the rising costs of renovating apartment number 11 – which Mr Johnson has chosen over the smaller apartment number 10 – which has been redecorated by Carrie Symonds, her fiancé. While prime ministers are entitled to a taxpayer-funded 30,000 annual allowance for renovations, Mr Johnson has reportedly claimed privately that the cost was over $ 100,000. The revelations raised concerns that the charity could represent a conflict of interest, as it would be seen as a way for wealthy Tory donors to provide a personal benefit to the Prime Minister. In response, Labor wrote to Mr Johnson asking him to justify the renovations, confirm the full cost and whether any Tory donors had been approached. Critics also pointed out that David Cameron, who had also done extensive renovations to the apartment, paid for kitchen accessories and fixtures after exhausting the allowance. Echoing their concerns, Sir Stephen told this newspaper that the charity was at risk of falling under the public interest requirement of Charity Commissions. He added: At a time when the collapse in charity funding is catastrophic, the idea of ​​creating another charity just to renovate the Prime Minister’s private rooms is quite outrageous. The regulator said he was not aware of any requests and declined to comment on whether the proposal would meet his criteria. Aspokesman said: The Commission has so far not received any request from any organization with the objective of preserving or maintaining Downing Street. We carefully consider all requests against a clear legal framework established by Parliament. Sir Stephen was joined by Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the Public Life Standards Committee, who dismissed the idea as monstrous, telling The Times: If you donate, you donate to a political party in the For the sake of making sure the party stays in power, you are not doing it for the personal benefit of the party leader. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “Matters relating to all work on Downing Street, including residences, are covered in the Cabinet Office report and annual accounts. This is where we lay out the details of what happened. “Downing Street is a working building, as it has been under successive administrations, renovation and maintenance are carried out periodically.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos