Ahmedabad Pitch Report | Motera field report: will the surface of the Narendra Modi stadium also be a subject of debate during the 4th test?

The third Test between India and England continues to be talked about for the extravagant assistance it offered to the spinners. The match ended in two days, with the spinners taking 28 of the 30 wickets. Opinions on the nature of the surface have been divided, but with the fourth and final test in the series also taking place in the same location, the focus is on the nature of the terrain.

The surface of the Narendra Modi stadium has been the subject of serious criticism and jokes in recent days. While Rohit Sharma and Michael Vaughan shed light on what has been said and written about the nature of the pitch for the spins, there are also some who have called on the International Cricket Council to take action.

What will the terrain be like for the 4th test?

While no concrete information has been provided on how the Motera terrain is expected to perform over the next 5 days, one thing is certain is that it will be another such ticket booth. traditional products offering a lot of assistance to spinners. R Ashwin and Axar Patel will once again be the ones to lead India’s charge with the ball.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, meanwhile, suggested that this pitch in preparation for the final test of the series would likely be hitting-friendly ground with plenty of trails on offer.

“Expect a good hard surface that will be firm and even bounce back. It will be a batting beauty and since this is a traditional game with a red ball, we can expect a very high scoring contest. here March 4-8, “said a senior BCCI official. PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is not often that a test match is concluded in two days. Although the England team themselves have not filed any complaints with the ICC on the pitch prepared by the BCCI at this time, the second test could play a huge role in deciding the fate of the pitch. in Motera.

“If there are two matches played at the same venue, you cannot retain a single result in isolation. Whether the final test is over and only then on the basis of the match referee’s report Javagal Srinath can ICC decide of his action plan. So from now on, the England team have not lodged any official complaints, “said the BCCI official.

Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain of the Indian team in the longest format of the match, said the wicket will be very similar to the one prepared for the day-night test.

“I think the wicket (pitch) will be similar to the second test match played in Chennai, which will help the spinners. Yes, there was little difference with the pink ball which came faster after the bounce on the field than the red ball. We had to come to terms with that, ”said Rahane.

While there is no doubt that India will field three spinners in the game XI, England will likely include Dom Bess alongside Jack Leach in the squad as well, especially after seeing the kind of help that Joe Root got on the third test.

The verdict:

Which is to note that while the pitch is exactly the same as that used in the third test, the spinners won’t get as much help as they did in the penultimate game of the series since it will be a red ball contest. The extra hairspray on the pink ball allowed the ball to slip in the day-to-night test which made the stick a lot harder, but that’s probably not the case this time around.