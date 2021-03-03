Trump family mansion in Palm Beach hits market for $ 49 million





A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family has just hit the market for $ 49 million, Bloomberg reported.

The 10,455-square-foot Florida home comes with a free membership to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, located across the street, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. Known as the “Beachouse,” the house was previously owned by the former president’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, according to public records. In 2018, Barry sold the house to an LLC run by his nephews, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., for $ 18.5 million.

The oceanfront home features eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, an outdoor pool and nearly 200 feet of ocean frontage, according to the listing, which is owned by Lawrence Moens. Moens did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower days before Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Image

After buying it from their aunt, who had used it as a vacation home, the Trump brothers renovated the house and upgraded the furnishings, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. In July 2018, they rented it out for $ 100,000 per month.

Guy Clark, a realtor for Douglas Elliman, told Bloomberg that anyone who buys the house is likely to be pro-Trump.

“Because of its closeness and lack of confidentiality, it would likely be a difficult thing to sell to someone who is not a Trump supporter,” Clark said. “It’s great for a Trump supporter to own this house and to have access to Trump and his world. For that type of person, this is the right house.”

The Trump organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A migration to Florida

After Trump’s presidency ended in January, most of the Trump family left for Florida.

The former president and his wife, Melania, made their home in Mar-a-Lago just hours before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The previous month, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner deposited $ 32 million in land on a private island in Miami known as the “Billionaire Bunker”. In the meantime, they would rent a luxury condo nearby.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive at Mar-a-Lago on January 20, 2021. Noam Galai / Getty Images

In January, the New York Post reported that Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were looking for accommodation in Jupiter, Florida, while Page Six reported that Tiffany Trump was looking for property in Miami. .

The Trumps aren’t the only ones settling in Florida during the pandemic. The Palm Beach real estate market is booming (another Palm Beach mansion on land once owned by former President Trump recently closed a $ 140 million deal), and Wall Street and tech executives have bought homes in Miami.

