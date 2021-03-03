Gone are the days of staggering masses with hollow slogans: CM Buzdar





Lahore – The Chief Minister of the Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, spent a busy day in the federal capital on Monday meeting with parliamentarians one day before the Senate elections.

Speaking to various lawmakers, the chief minister said a separate development plan for each district will be developed in consultation with relevant MPs and MPAs to complement public welfare programs on a priority basis.

Among those who called the Chief Minister were Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Riaz Khan Mazari, Niaz Ahmad Jhakhar, Malik Muhammad Ahsanullah Tiwana, Muhammad Shabbir Ali, Makhdoom Samiulan Gillfoor Gillani , Malik Abdul Ghaï. Wattoo, Javed Iqbal Warraich, Syed Mubin Ahmad, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Tahir Iqbal and others.

The deputies informed the CM of the problems related to their constituencies. The CM issued instructions to resolve various issues and reiterated that the government is working around the clock to resolve public issues. “I am in constant contact with parliamentarians and consultations with the Punjab deputies will continue,” he said.

Usman Buzdar said the nation has unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and all party men are also united under him.

Critics have been unsuccessful at every opportunity; he added and asserted that the development process would not stop.

The CM lamented that the opposition is engaged in the politics of non-problems due to the lack of a solid agenda and reminded it that the era of deceiving the masses with hollow slogans is almost over. He mentioned that the development path had been extended to backward regions, as well as to cities, which remained neglected in the past. Contrary to past practices, funds are not allocated to specific cities because a composite development policy has evolved, concluded the CM.

MEPs argued that the contacts help resolve issues, adding that the respect they were accorded was unimaginable in the past.

PTI in search of transparency in the electoral process

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that strengthening democratic standards requires transparent elections and that the PTI also strives to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, the CM condemned the horse trade and called it an undemocratic act. Honest PTI leaders face corrupt elements while the opposition has consistently urged monetary policy to fill the agenda. Negative politics are worthless compared to the public service agenda, he added.

Meanwhile, corrupt practices have come to light and the horse trade will not succeed. PTI will emerge as a majority party and the opposition will be defeated as its narrative has been rejected, CM concluded

Condols the death of Anisur Rehman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his condolences on the death of LPC life member Muhammad Anisur Rehman and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace.

