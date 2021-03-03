No evidence Trump asked for 10,000 Guardsmen for Jan.6 or Pelosi denied it





Asked in an interview about the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump claimed he called for 10,000 National Guard troops to be deployed for the rally he led that preceded the attack, and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected it.

His claim has been widely repeated on social media.

There is no clear evidence that Trump made such a request, and no evidence that Pelosi refused one.

“The Office of the Presidents has made it clear publicly and on several occasions that our office has not been consulted or contacted regarding any National Guard request until January 6,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said.

And that was confirmed, Hammill pointed out, by the former House Security chief, under oath.

A claim on Fox News

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington on January 6 to protest the results of his electoral loss to Joe Biden. During a rally on the Ellipse in front of the White House, he urged those in attendance to march to Capitol Hill, where a joint session of Congress officially counted the electoral votes for the election. The proceedings were interrupted by a crowd in an attack that left five people dead.

In a February 28 interview, Fox News host Steve Hilton asked Trump if he would have done otherwise on January 6. Trump said:

“We told the Defense Ministry, the senior official, a few days before the rally that I requested, I had given the number of 10,000 National Guards, I think you should have 10,000 National Guard members. ready. They took that number. From what I understand, they gave it to the people of the Capitol, which is controlled by Pelosi. And I heard they rejected it because they didn’t think it would look good. So, you know, that was a big mistake. “

One mention, no clear request

According to a Jan. 22 Vanity Fair article, Christopher Miller, then acting Defense Secretary, said he met with Trump the day before the attack on an issue unrelated to the Trump rally the next day. But then Trump asked Miller how many troops the Pentagon planned to deploy the next day to Washington, according to Millers’ account.

There is no clear evidence that Trump made a request for 10,000 National Guard troops, but based on what Miller told the magazine, it appears Trump wondered aloud what was planned:

The president, Miller recalled, asked how many troops the Pentagon planned to deploy the next day. “We were going to provide whatever National Guard support the district requests,” Miller replied. “And (Trump) is going, You’re going to need 10,000 people. No, I’m not talking bullshit. He said that. And it was like, Maybe. But you know, someone gonna have to ask. ” At that point Miller remembered the president telling him, “You do what you have to do. You do what you have to do. He said, You are going to need 10,000. That’s what you have to do. ‘he said. Swear to God. “

A Defense Department spokesperson said the department “has no record of such an order” from Trump.

In June 2020, Trump mobilized the National Guard, along with other federal agencies, in Washington in response to protests against police brutality.

Pelosi not informed

In testimony at a Senate hearing on February 23, former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said he met with former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul on January 4. Irving, who reported to Pelosi, and former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger. , and that Sund called for National Guard troops to be deployed on January 6. (All three men resigned after the attack.)

Irving testified that he did not view the discussion as a request. He said Sund had only said he had received an offer from the National Guard. Irving said the three men agreed that, based on intelligence reports, there was no need for troops.

Irving said he had not had any discussions on the issue with Congressional leaders until Jan.6.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to our emails.

Our decision

Trump said he asked for “10,000 National Guards” for his Jan. 6 rally, but Pelosi “turned him down.”

A news report reported that Trump told the acting Defense Secretary the night before the rally that he believed 10,000 National Guard troops would be needed, but he did not make a clear request for 10,000 troops.

Pelosis’s spokesperson said she was not consulted on the National Guard until Jan.6. And the former House Sergeant-at-Arms, who reported to Pelosi, said he had not had any discussions about National Guard troops with Congressional leaders until Jan.6.

Without supporting evidence, we set the Trumps statement to False.

