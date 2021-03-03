Politics
Caller abuses PM Modi and his mother on BBC show about Sikhs in UK
In a despicable act, a caller cursed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 99-year-old mother Hiraben on a radio show run by the BBC Asian Network.
The program, hosted by BBC Sounds presenter Priya Rai, aired on Monday March 1. During an episode of the British soap opera “Eastenders”, the “Sikh turban” was called the “crown”. The BBC ran a 3-hour show on whether the UK’s Sikh community was proud of such a reference. The host received several phone calls from viewers, who expressed the struggle of Sikhs in the country.
A notorious caller named Simon joined the program and abused PM Modi and his elderly mother. When asked a question by the BBC host, the man replied, “Modi di maa di p * udi vich latt (will put a leg in Modi’s mother’s vagina). The puzzled host then attempted to control the damage and said, “Okay, wait, take a second here. Simon, thank you very much for calling… ”The case came to light when the British Indians Voice posted a tweet condemning the comments.
This offensive statement on @bbcasiannetwork literally translates to “put a leg in Modis Mothers Vagina”. This is a common offensive insult in Punjabi which is used to degrade women for the sole purpose of offending.#BritishIndians recommend @Ofcom to review the license of broadcasters. pic.twitter.com/fo8ScrGqzP
Voices of British Indians (@BritIndianVoice) March 2, 2021
In a tweet, British Indians Voice said: “This offensive statement on BCC Asian Network literally translates to ‘putting a leg in Modis Mothers Vagina’. This is a common offensive insult in Punjabi which is used to degrade women for the sole purpose of offending. He also asked the communications regulator Ofcom to review the BBC Asian Network’s broadcasting license.
BBC removes contentious content
The BCC network then edited the program and deleted the derogatory remarks. In a statement, he said: “This program has been edited since the broadcast.” At 1 hour 32 minutes into the program, host Piya Rai offered a weak apology: “Before we continue, we would like to apologize for some of the offensive language used by the show’s guest earlier. It’s a live show and we often discuss controversial issues. There was no reason for the type of language that was used and I would like to once again say sorry for any infringement that was caused. “
