ARC Fitness Founder Receives Points of Light Award from Boris Johnson





“/> Gary Rutherford received a Points of Light award from Boris Johnson for his outstanding contribution to the community. The Points of Light Awards were first launched in the UK in April 2014 and allow the Prime Minister to recognize people who are making positive change in their community. Gary, a registered mental health nurse and qualified personal trainer, was named the recipient of the awards for his work with ARC Fitness, a drug rehabilitation service he founded in 2019. The non-profit organization aims to give people recovering from substance abuse disorders the opportunity to focus on improving their mental and physical well-being. This is done through physical activity, professional support and reconnection with the community. Gary said he was honored to receive the award. It was a really good surprise when the email landed in my inbox last week and I just want to thank the Prime Minister for recognizing the work of the CRA and all that we are aiming to achieve in the North. Where is. I myself have struggled with alcohol and drug abuse for years, have now been sober for over eight years and exercise has been a big part of my recovery process. That’s what led me to create ARC Fitness, Gary said. I not only wanted to empower people and let them know that recovery is possible, but as an organization we wanted to challenge the conversation around addiction and in doing so eliminate the stigma, shame, discrimination and the blame that often prevent someone from looking. Support. Its rewards like this which will help spread awareness of ARC Fitness and in turn, will allow us to reach and help more people, which is ultimately our main goal, he added. Points of Light was first introduced to the UK in 2014 after being established in America by President George HW Bush in 1990. Since then hundreds of people have been named Points of Light by the Prime Minister. The goal of ARC Fitness is to support people who have chosen to abstain from substance use by using physical activity and community support to work towards long-term recovery and a better quality of life. To learn more about ARC Fitness, visit https://arcfitness.co.uk/.

