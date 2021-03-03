Language and Race are Valuable Tools in Erdogans Imperial Project | Haitham El-Zobaidi

If you had lived in the city of Kirkuk in the late 1970s and early 1980s, you would have realized the type of anxiety that has animated the Turkmen population since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the creation of the modern Iraqi state.

This is a small but quite influential ethnic minority that speaks Turkish and is ethnically Turkish. Its importance exceeds the number of community members spread throughout Kirkuk and neighboring towns and villages.

This minority has long lived with its hatred of the Kurds and its fear of Baghdad, but defended its well-deserved presence in the city of Kirkuk and insisted on preserving its Turkish language and relations.

Her concentrated presence in a large city like Kirkuk did not help her much. Rather, it led him to be targeted by others, from the 1959 Kirkuk massacre to the 2017 referendum.

The alleged Turkish protector has been warning about this for a long time. But all the fears of the Turkmens have come true. Here, the minority is caught between Kurdish pressure and infiltration by Arabs from the south since the 1970s, and the central government’s willingness to keep things between itself and the Kurds of Kirkuk in limbo without looking closely at this. what all this means for the Turkmens, or even the Kurds, who claim that historic Kirkuk is theirs and that they are themselves victims of displacement.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan knows what it means for Turkmens to retain their Iraqi identity and ethnically Turkish relations.

He’s too smart to miss an opportunity like this. National sentiment and linguistic affinity are two obvious weapons that cannot be overlooked.

The simple case of Kirkuk is just one example. The Erdogans project is larger and more sophisticated. The Turkish president has provided him with a lot of material support. But it is now investing in its intangible dimension.

He thinks the time has come to reestablish a Turkish empire with new specifications; it is a virtual empire based on a network of interests and connections linked to established and influential countries or to states awaiting its support.

Erdogan doesn’t need to go too far back in history. It is enough for him to look at a particular chapter of the early 1990s to learn the lessons of a strategic mistake made by the late Turkish President Turgut Ozal.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, a cluster of countries stretching from the borders of China to the borders of Turkey were in search of a spiritual father.

Turkey was ideally positioned to offer its parental line, but it was in a European mindset and missed the opportunity to establish its own sphere of influence.

Now Erdogan is more than ready. He paved the way for this, both politically and economically. He prepared the ideological framework for the project by endorsing a mixture of Turkish nationalism and political Islam. He backed his position with the contribution of a booming Turkish economy for decades, until it drifted into a cycle of borrowing and reckless maneuvering devised by his brother-in-law, the former minister. of Finances Berat Albayrak.

What politics, ideology and economics could not provide was left to the intelligence services or the military.

The country’s intelligence apparatus has operated continuously since the days of the Seljuk state around 900 years ago, when its army sees itself as an extension of the Janissaries.

There are two things left that Erdogan recently picked up: the Turkish language / Turkish nationalism and the ideological rotation of Turkish power.

The Turks tell you that they went to Misrata to protect the ethnic Turks. The inhabitants are Libyan citizens with Turkish affinities. After Turkey supported them, it gained a foothold in North Africa.

The people of Misrata do not speak Turkish. But the Turkish affinity is palpable, and it has grown even further with Erdogan’s full support for them.

They also went to Azerbaijan. The Azeris are the heart and soul of the Turks. But they are Shiites, which suggests that they would normally be closer to Iran.

Erdogan realized the importance of race and language and the primary role of these factors, as they take precedence over sectarian membership. He intervened with his drones and experts and settled the war with Armenia while Iran engaged in the fence.

Now is the time to relaunch the Turkish imperial project.

Take the first example: Erdogan now speaks openly about the Turkish world. He means a Turkish world, ethnically and linguistically.

Without hesitation, he told the Azeri Prime Minister, The Turkish world has shown the importance of solidarity, cooperation and joint action, at all levels, from the Karabakh Heights war, to the stadium from the coronavirus pandemic, to diplomacy and defense, to health, to agriculture. , tourism and energy.

He launched a campaign called Turkish is a Global Language to commemorate the legacy of Turkish poet Yunus Emres. The language, according to the Turks, is that which first guards the homeland, then the army.

It was interesting to hear him talk about the military at an event supposed to celebrate language and poetry. It should also be noted that it addressed young people and invited them to restore their Ottoman Turkish heritage.

He told them: Learn to read tombstones because they are written in an alphabet that has been replaced, and ignore the too many English and French terms introduced into the Turkish language.

He then thanked the representatives of Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia to UNESCO for their support of the Emres project and its World Year. He hinted that he intended to thank more countries soon.

Ideological narratives demand the memory of past victories. The Turkish army is now in a strong position after winning victories in Libya and Azerbaijan. But his spirits need to be reassured given his hesitant war on the Kurds.

So there is the memory of Erdogans from the Janissary story. There he found the almost mythical character of the godfather of the janissaries, Haji Bektash Veli, who lived 750 years ago. Erdogan brought him back from history books and dedicated a special year to him.

The Bektashiyya was part of the ideological organization of the Janissary Army, which was the backbone of the Ottoman army and the strike force in the hands of the sultans.

This Sufi order played a key role in recruiting Janissaries of different races and of predominantly Christian origin.

The sultans used it very effectively, and it became one of the most important roles played by the Sufi orders in the organization of the Ottoman Empire.

Erdogan did not lose sight of the fact that Haji Bektash Veli was born in Nishapur in the Khwarazmian Empire. In Azerbaijan, he said that Turkish connections are present, as well as the Alawite lineage.

This link is important when it comes to a sheikh of the Sufi order, who recruits Christian children in the Balkans and integrates them into battalions of janissaries. Haji Bektash Veli has become an identity.

Erdogan wants to complete the rosary of his empire. For him, this is a historic opportunity that cannot be lost. He withdrew from the European project.

He bequeathed influence in Europe to millions of Turkish residents and naturalized expatriates, and to hundreds of thousands of Muslims who have been influenced by his thinking and method, whether because they are members of the Muslim Brotherhood or just people looking for a hero. Now is the time for the connection between Asia and the Caucasus to take shape.

No one knows if Erdogan looked into the rise and fall of Project Nasserite.

But there are certainly members of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood who could advise him to learn more about Gamal Abdel Nassers, the experience of his nationalism and his early successes, and then the accumulation of mistakes in national policies. , regional and global, leading to defeat and collapse.

Erdogan makes many mistakes, but he learns quickly and adapts quickly.

Kirkuk and Turkmenistan are important, and Misrata and the origins of their children are even more important. But Erdogans map is much larger.