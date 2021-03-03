Jokowi publishes annual income tax return online





President Joko Widodo completes the annual income tax return via an electronic filing app from Merdeka Palace on Wednesday (3/3).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo reports on the Annual Income Tax Return (SPT). Jokowi publishes the annual income tax return online through the electronic filing app. With this app, Jokowi does not need to go to the tax office. “Today I declared the annual tax return online by e-filling. It has been five years since I filed a tax return without having to go to the tax office. It’s very easy, ”said Jokowi at Merdeka Palace on Wednesday (3/3). On this occasion, Jokowi spoke about the importance of taxes paid by the public. The tax will be used as state revenue for various purposes. Read also: Check out three notes from DDTC regarding the latest SPOP rules Especially in the government-led recovery program amid the current corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic. A budget is also needed to help those facing economic hardship during the pandemic. “The taxes we pay are urgently needed to support economic stimulus programs, increase people’s purchasing power and restore health, like vaccinations and social protection during this pandemic,” Jokowi said. Jokowi invites people registered as taxpayers to complete the annual income tax return. The annual income tax return can be filed until the deadline of March 31, 2021. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

