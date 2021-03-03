A letter to our lawmakers who did not wear masks in the Senate elections – Commentary





Dear reader, like most people we love to play games and invite you to play a game of “spy” with us today. We will begin: I spy with my little eye, the legislators in the senatorial elections without masks.

Lawmakers met at the National Assembly in Islamabad on March 3 to vote and elect new senators. To understand the election and how it works, you can click here, but that’s not what concerns us. Our esteemed lawmakers seem to have forgotten that we are currently in the midst of a global pandemic and that the coronavirus is still a thing.

Many of these seniors (an overwhelming majority of them over 60) play games with their lives and those of their peers. Everything is fun and fun until someone gets Covid.

Health experts believe a third wave of the virus could hit Pakistan as the country continues to ease restrictions. But one restriction that has yet to be relaxed (thank goodness) is the requirement to wear masks in public places. If only someone could tell our esteemed lawmakers.

No mask. No mask either.

From Prime Minister Imran Khan to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, leaving their masks on has seemed like a bipartisan issue. It is as if they had had a secret meeting before the elections and had made a blood pact: all for one and coronavirus for all!

Another fun game: watch this video posted by the official PTI account and find someone wearing a mask. One of the few people to cover their faces is Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is lucky given how often he is on TV telling us to follow government SOPs.

If only he said that to his fellow legislators. In the video we can see Prime Minister Khan, Minister of Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Minister of Science Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister of Kashmir Ali Amin Gandapur, Federal Minister of Communications Murad Saeed and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, all without masks.

And lest you accuse us of favoritism, dear reader, remember that our “favorites” are only those who wear masks (looking at you Asad Umar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari).

We caught you, the man on the lower right

There were also lawmakers who chose to make a fashion statement with their masks under their noses. But a bit like black pants and brown shoes, it’s a fake pax in our books.

And we weren’t the only ones to notice our maskless MPs.

Assembly staff also had their masks on.

Dear reader, we end this note with a question for our respected lawmakers: Can they really urge people to be safe and wear a mask when they are unwilling to do the same? For them, we say lead by example.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos