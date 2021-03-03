Voting in progress in hotly contested Senate elections in Pakistan | Election News





The ballot for 37 seats in the upper house of the country’s parliament sees a close struggle between the PTI government and the opposition.

Islamabad, Pakistan Voting is underway in Pakistan’s federal and provincial assemblies for 37 seats in the country’s upper house of parliament, following a hotly contested campaign between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , its allies and several opposition parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was among dozens of lawmakers who voted in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday.

The upper house of Parliament, the Senate, consists of 96 members, half of whom are elected for staggered terms of six years.

The election will see legislators from four provincial assemblies electing senators to represent their provinces, and the National Assembly will elect a senator to represent the capital, Islamabad.

The focus is on the race for the Senate seat in the National Assembly, where Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh stands against opposition candidate, former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The vote did not take place in Punjab, the country’s largest province, as the 11 vacant seats were won by undisputed candidates, following negotiations between the PTI Khans and the opposition parties.

Five seats each in that province were won by the PTI and the Nawaz faction of the Pakistani Muslim Leagues (PML-N), one of the main opposition parties.

The remaining seat was won by the Pakistan Muslim Leagues Quaid (PML-Q) faction, an ally of the Khan government.

Electoral reforms

The election is being held by secret ballot after the country’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday that a government decision to require voting by open and public ballot was unconstitutional.

The Khans party has long called for reform of the complicated senatorial election process, which has been marred in the past by allegations that the secret ballot allows lawmakers to vote against party lines in exchange for bribes. wine.

In 2018, the PTI expelled 20 members who it said violated party voting policy and engaged in corrupt practices in Senate polls held in March this year.

The opposition, led by the PML-N and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), defended the secret ballot process, arguing that it allows lawmakers to vote according to their conscience rather than fear reprisals from their parties. ‘they vote against party lines.

If lawmakers in current polls vote along party lines and alliance voting policy, the ruling PTI is expected to become the largest single party in the upper house.

It is unclear, however, whether the party will be able to secure the manpower needed to control the house alongside its allies.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. (12 p.m. GMT) and unofficial results are expected to be announced by Pakistan’s Election Commission after polling ends.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos