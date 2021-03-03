Indonesian electoral law revision is victory for ruling elite

Author: Alexander R Arifanto, RSIS

As Indonesia slowly approaches the 2024 general election, preparations for the legislative framework that will serve as electoral rules are now underway. Many provisions of the electoral amendment sparked heated controversy when they were introduced to the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR).

In response to these controversies, Secretary of State Pratikno asserts that President Joko Widodo is rejection of the revision of the current general electoral law, promulgated in 2016. But parliamentarians continue to deliberate on the revision as DPR enters spring recess. The exact date on which the DPR could approve its final adoption is still unclear.

The most controversial provision examined by the DPR is the one that cancel the planned regional elections for 2022 and 2023. Governors, regents (Regent) and mayors whose term expires during this period would be required to relinquish their post, allowing the Widodos administration to replace them with interim regional executives appointed by the Interior Ministry.

Observers believe that the purpose of this provision is to undermine the presidential outlook several high-level sitting governors on the eve of the 2024 general election. Widodo is not expected to be a candidate given he will have completed his second five-year term. The The Indonesian Constitution prohibits it to run again.

One of the candidates likely to be affected by this provision is the governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, who publicly clashed with Widodo on key policies, including on How to best mitigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, could also be affected. Unlike Baswedan, he politically aligned himself with Widodo. But Kamil failed to win the approval of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDI-P) in his first run for governor in 2018. Given his personal ambition to eventually run for president, he was not seen as a loyal team player.

If this provision is retained in the final bill, it will deny these governors an influential platform when they launch their presidential candidacy. Instead, it would benefit the possible candidacy of elite politicians aligned with Widodo, such as DPR President Puan Maharani, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Interior Minister Tito Karnavian.

Karnavian has the power to appoint interim executives to replace these governors when their terms of office expire. His broad power to appoint interim executives has sparked much speculation that he appoint senior police and military officers to these positions. Karnavian was head of the National Police (Polri) before his appointment as Minister of Home Affairs. During Widodos’ presidency, many senior Polri officers were appointed to head powerful government agencies, such as the National Intelligence Agency, the National Narcotics Agency, and the Corruption Eradication Commission. .

The appointment of these officers as interim regional cadres would help reduce the backlog of senior inactive officers in the Polri and the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI). But the plan has raised concerns among pro-democracy activists, given the history of senior officers of TNI and Polri ignore, and even violate, human rights standards when appointed to public office, dating from the Suharto period.

Other controversial provisions would raise the electoral threshold to force political parties to secure at least 5 percent votes to sit in the RMR. During this time, it retains the threshold allowing a party to hold at least 25% of the seats in the DPR, or 20 percent of the national vote from the previous general election, to nominate a presidential candidate.

This threshold is likely to eliminate any chance for new political parties that are not currently represented in the DPR for participate in the general election of 2024 such as the progressive-leaning Indonesian Solidarity Party and the Islamist-leaning Indonesian People’s Wave Party, which broke with the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Meanwhile, the current threshold for presidential nomination seems to favor the PDI-P which currently controls 22% of the seats in the DPR compared to other political parties. This gives Widodo and PDI-P President Megawati Sukarnoputri an advantage in choosing his future successor without needing to form coalitions with other parties.

The Rainbow Widodos coalition currently controls three quarters of all seats in the DPR. Only two parties, the Democratic Party and the PKS, effectively serve as opposition to his administration within the DPR. This ensures that if Widodo and his allies work together, they can implement changes to the electoral law.

If their efforts to enact these amendments are successful, they will ensure that Widodos’ policies, which have undermined political pluralism and free speech and benefited powerful business interests instead of ordinary Indonesians, will be upheld by his successor.

The revised electoral law will likely maintain the status quo that benefits elite politicians and interest groups closely aligned with the president. This would further damage the quality of Indonesian democracy for an intermediate future.

Alexander R Arifianto is Associate Researcher in the Indonesia Program at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.