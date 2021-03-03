Boris Johnson risks major row with MPs after comments on China trade deal

BORIS Johnson said I was a Sinophile as he opened the door to a new free trade deal with China.

In an interview with The Sun, the prime minister spoke of his love for the eastern superpower and said any deal would be difficult – but did not rule out one.

1 The Prime Minister celebrated the Chinese New Year in Downing Street in 2020. Credit: Reuters

The warm words will amaze MPs given that relations with Beijing are at an all-time low on Hong Kong, human rights and the Covid epidemic.

Mr Johnson said loving a country’s history and culture was not the same as supporting his government and insisted he disagreed with a lot of Beijing’s actions.

But asked if he could see a free trade deal with China during his tenure as prime minister, the prime minister replied: We want to develop British trade in the world. “

Asked again, Mr Johnson replied: ‘All trade deals are difficult, but I have great faith in Liz Truss who has so far made 63 deals.

Last night’s comments raised concern among Conservative MPs who want the government to rule out any such trade deal with the brutal Beijing regime.

They are furious at China’s violation of Hong Kong, Uyghur slave camps and lying to the world about the Covid-19 epidemic.

‘NO PLANS’ FOR CHINA OFFER LAST MONTH

Mr Johnson’s pro-China rhetoric has come amid growing confusion in Whitehall over whether or not the UK is pursuing a trade deal with the Communist state.

Business Secretary Lord Grimstone told his peers in January: China is an important trading partner for the UK and we are pursuing increased bilateral trade.

But last month, Trade Minister Greg Hands told the House of Commons that we do not have a bilateral trade deal with China and that we have no plans for a bilateral trade deal with China. .

Last night, the Inter-Parliamentary Group on China, an anti-Beijing bloc of MPs, said: The government must come back to parliament and explain the reasons for this change of position. “

Their spokesperson added, “The public has a right to know exactly how big the trade deal with China will be and when the prime minister will sign it.”

Speaking to The Sun on Monday, Mr Johnson also said he had seen no conclusive evidence for the theory put forward by the US State Department that the Covid pandemic was triggered after an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan.

But he urged the Chinese government to be more open about the early days of the bug.

He said: It is very important that China shares with the world all the data on the origin or not of the disease.

If it was a zoonotic disease, if it was caused by a you know … I don’t know, an encounter between a bat or a pangolin, or whatever, we have to find out.

Mr Johnson was asked about reports he recently told a group of business leaders that he was a Sinophile – someone who loves China.

He replied: I’m a Sinophile, but that’s like saying I’m a Russophile. I am a massive Russophile, I must be one of the few British PMs called Boris.

I think there is something about the culture and civilization of people that you can admire while vehemently disagreeing with what their governments are doing. “