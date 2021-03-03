Why Turkey wants to partner with Pakistan to build ‘Muslims’ first big fighter plane’

Over the past decade, Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has adopted an independent foreign policy. Erdogan aims to project Turkey as a major industrial and military power in the Middle East and to cultivate strategic ties with prominent Muslim nations.

However, this independent approach to foreign policy severed ties with NATO, and in particular with the United States, Turkey’s main security partner.

In December 2017, Turkey signed an agreement worth around $ 2.5 billion to purchase Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile system, sparking outrage in Washington DC. In 2019, the Donald Trump administration withdrew Turkey from its status as a partner in the F-35 stealth fighter project and imposed restrictions on agreements with Turkish defense companies. Despite pressure from the United States, Erdogan’s government remained undecided on moving forward with the S-400 deal.

Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Turkey is pushing to co-manufacture fighter jets and missiles with Pakistan. Turkish defense and government officials have held periodic talks with their Pakistani counterparts. The last high-level discussion took place in January on the development and manufacture of military equipment with Pakistan, according to people from both countries. who are familiar with negotiations “, Bloomberg reported.

“Turkey sees Pakistan’s nuclear power as a strategic ally and a potential partner in building its Siper long-range missile defense project and TF-X fighter jet,” the report added. According to reports, the Siper is a long-range, high-altitude surface-to-air missile system that can engage both aircraft and ballistic missiles. However, it is the TF-X project that is seen as the cornerstone of Turkey’s defense modernization plans.

Stealth hunter

The TF-X (Turkish Fighter-Experimental) is a stealth twin-engine fighter aircraft that Turkey intends to use to replace its vast fleet of F-16 fighters. Turkey has received at least 240 F-16 fighters from the United States, making it the largest operator of the type after Israel and the United States.

The TF-X project was launched in 2011. Turkey intends the hunter to carry locally developed radar, missiles and electronics. In 2015, Turkey chose BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace company, to help develop the TF-X. Scale models of the TF-X have shown a fighter with “ stealth features ” such as internal weapon bays and angled air intakes for the engines.

Power problem

As a first step, Turkey announced its intention to fly the first prototype of the TF-X by 2023 and introduce up to 250 devices. However, the target for the test flight has changed to 2025-2026. The TF-X project was hampered by the lack of progress in selecting a foreign engine to power the initial batches of the aircraft. Turkey aims to develop an indigenous engine for the project.

The selection of an engine is necessary before the design of the aircraft is finalized. In 2017, a Turkish company, Kale Group, struck a $ 139 million deal with Rolls-Royce to develop an engine for the TF-X. However, the project made little progress on technology transfer issues. Russia has also offered assistance to Turkey for the supply of engines to the TF-X.

Defense Turkey, a Turkish defense website, estimated it would cost around $ 21 billion to develop and produce the TF-X fighter, including $ 7.3 billion for development alone.

Partners sought

In 2020, Turkey invited Malaysia to join the TF-X co-development. Malaysia has industrial capacity to produce composite materials for the skin of the aircraft.

Speaking about the proposal at the time, Temel Kotil, CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), was quoted by Defense News saying that Turkey considered “Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan as potential partners or buyers of the future fighter plane.” Kotil said, [TF-X] will be the first big muslim fighter plane. Building the plane first and then selling it is a modality. But we think it’s better if we accept partners at this stage. “

Approaching China via Pakistan

Bloomberg noted that the apparent goal of cooperation with Pakistan was to bring “Turkey closer to certain Chinese military technologies”. China has been Pakistan’s main strategic benefactor for decades, helping Islamabad build fighter jets, missiles, warships, tanks and submarines.

In 2013, Turkey announced that a Chinese company had been selected to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system. However, in 2015 Turkey announced the cancellation of the deal with China, apparently due to Beijing’s reluctance to transfer technology for the project as well as pressure from NATO allies.

China already has two stealth fighter projects: the J-20 fighter which is in service and the lighter J-31 fighter which is still in development. While China has also encountered obstacles in the development of aircraft engines, Beijing is beginning to make progress in building indigenous propulsion systems for its fighter jets.

Interestingly, Pakistan also has a “fifth generation” hunting project under development called “Project Azm”. However, little is known about the status of the project and given Pakistan’s economic and technological limitations, it is unlikely that an indigenous project of this magnitude will see the light of day. Therefore, Turkey’s offer of cooperation may be of interest to Pakistan.