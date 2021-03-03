Don’t be fooled by Xi Jinping’s media blitz. China’s zero poverty campaign hides more than it reveals

Text size:

AAcross the news media and social media platforms, the blitz around the anti-poverty campaign in China has fixed millions of people. On February 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping ad During the National Synthesis and Thanksgiving Conference on Poverty Reduction, the fight against poverty in my country won a global victory.

Getting rid of poverty is not the finish line, but the starting point of a new life and a new enterprise, mentionned Xi Jinping.

China complaints lift the remaining 98.99 million people out of poverty and achieve the goal of zero poverty across the country. The campaign is dear to Xi Jinpings because the complete eradication of poverty was a goal he set for himself after taking office in 2012.

A hashtag for the 98.99 million people lifted out of poverty was used by the public broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on the social media platform Weibo, similar to Twitter. The hashtag was viewed 18.81 million times. Another hashtag that China has eliminated absolute poverty was seen 1.74 billion times and received 3.17,000 comments. product and aired a documentary titled Chinas Poverty Reduction Secret.

On February 25, Xi Jinping awarded Zhang Guimei, 63-year-old disabled principal and founder of Huaping High School for Girls. During the Event in Beijing, Xi honored similar figures from all over China and declared a complete victory over poverty.

A campaign of well-being stories

China’s poverty reduction strategy is captured by the term drip irrigation effect, which is a targeted campaign to raise a certain household. A report from Xinhua looked at the traditional theory of the trickle-down economy in sayingHowever, when the poverty reduction is achieved to a certain extent, the spillover effect will be greatly reduced, which will make it difficult to completely solve the poverty problem.

The poverty reduction program appears to be a benevolent government policy, but a closer examination reveals that it has other implications.

China has transferred more than 9.6 million people from villages to newly built townships in the past five years, according to at Xinhua. The Communist Party makes no secret of its intention to teach Mandarin to children in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in China as part of the anti-poverty campaign. In Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, families moved from their indigenous villages to concrete complexes giving way to state-led development projects.

In 2018, Sina Weibo announced that the company would invest 2 billion yuan for the anti-poverty campaign. China has sought to use social media platforms to build consensus by telling emotional stories of villagers who can now make a better living from the program.

One aspect of poverty reduction was to improve technological knowledge in relatively poor Chinese provinces. State media reported the story of a 71-year-old farmer who used China’s main video-sharing platforms, Kuaishou and Douyin, to sell his agricultural products. But such a broadened reach of the technology could give China a firm grip on monitoring its population in remote areas of the country.

Various objectives, from Tibet to India

China’s poverty reduction campaign has been applied differently across provinces to achieve a variety of policy goals.

In Tibet, the poverty reduction campaign has targeted nomads and farmers with a re-education program in Xinjiang that concentrates on removing the negative influence of religion.

Experts research Tibet has found that the poverty reduction program has incorporated language that pushes for ideological education and stability in Tibet.

In September 2020, a German researcher Adrian Zenz discovered the existence of a mass work program in Tibet, established as part of the anti-poverty initiative. The report found that 500,000 Tibetans have completed the training program. One of the government documents Zenz viewed encourages Tibetans to transfer their land to state-run cooperatives.

The average annual net income of the poor in Tibet increased from 1,499 yuan (about US $ 220.44) in 2015 to 9,328 yuan in 2019, mentionned Wu Yingjie, leader of the Chinese Communist Party in Tibet.

In recent days, we have seen images of villagers displaced to the border areas with India. China has built a town for Tibetan farmers at the triple junction between India, China and Bhutan. Likewise, three of these the villages built by the Tibetan regional administration were discovered in the border area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh. China said its intention was to resettle villagers in new townships instead of securing the empty border country.

A reality check by the BBC confirmed that China has been able to significantly reduce poverty over the past 30 years, which is confirmed by World Bank data. But Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has recognized that there is growing inequality and that about 600 million people only earn 1,000 yuan ($ 154) per month.

The Chinese Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, which has brought more media attention to the campaign. China wants to tell the world that its state-led development has succeeded in eradicating poverty, but like everything else with China, the reality is more complicated than it appears on the surface.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. Opinions are personal.

