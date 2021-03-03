Jokowi sent a letter from OCOMs to organize the event





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian creators and events sent an open letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. They asked for concessions to return to offline shows or events. PT Java Festival Production Managing Chairman Dewi Gontha said letters from various arts workers associations and associations and the event were not intended to attack any party. However, they should be allowed to organize events while prioritizing the Covid-19 health protocol. “In fact, the open letter is meant not to attack anyone, but we and many associations want to be allowed to resume various concerts, shows and events, but with the protocol in place,” Dewi Gontha told CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday ( 3/3 / 2021). Dewi said the industry was the first to shut down since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Of course, workers have no income. He did not deny that the online event that has taken place so far only involved a handful of employees and was vastly different from the offline one. For this reason, associations that have an impact will follow the rules if this open letter is answered by the President. On the other hand, Dewi also hopes that there will be clear written permits for this industry. And it is also to be able to help the Covid-19 vaccination program by launching the event. “We hope there will be definitive and written support from the government. We will follow the rules and support the government because we also learn from events overseas to maintain health protocols. Now this letter represents various parties to the cooperative purposes so that it is immediately addressed, ”Dewi said. The open letter to President Jokowi was also forwarded to the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Chief of the National Police, the Chairman of House Commission X, the Minister of Health and the President of the Indonesian Covid-19 Task Force. Photo: Letter to President Jokowi (click view image to enlarge) Photo: Letter to President Jokowi (click view image to enlarge)



[Gambas:Video CNBC] (dru / dru)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos