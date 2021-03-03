The pandemic, an opportunity to strengthen resilience to disasters: Widodo





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that handling the COVID-19 pandemic has offered an opportunity to build resilience to disasters in Indonesia. “We must use this experience as an impetus to build our resilience in mitigating any form of disaster,” the president said during the opening speech of the National Disaster Mitigation Coordination Meeting in 2021, which was held at the State Palace on Wednesday. The virtual meeting brought together the Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Doni Monardo, regional heads and representatives of local offices of disaster mitigation (BPBD), among others. Over the past year, Indonesia and some 215 other countries have worked hard to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, which has required them to work quickly, be innovative, and engage in regional and international collaborations. , observed the president. “I would also like to remind all of us that our country, Indonesia, is a disaster prone country. It is one of the 35 most disaster-prone countries in the world. Last year we faced 3,253 disasters. This means around nine disasters. every day, which is not a small number, ”he added. Related News: Public Should Reject Hoaxes and Get Involved in Vaccination Program: MUI Meanwhile, BNPB director Monardo said Indonesia has proven that controlling COVID-19 can be done in parallel with efforts to maintain socio-economic activities. The experience gained over the year since the COVID-19 disaster has also provided an opportunity to assess, maintain what is good and improve what is still lacking, he noted. “We must be optimistic that all the policies set out by the president as head of state and head of government will lift the nation of Indonesia out of health and economic problems,” he added. Between February 2020 and February 2021, BNPB recorded 3,253 disasters in Indonesia, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, forest fires, floods, landslides and eddies. “The Minister of Finance said that every year we suffer economic losses from disasters, which average Rs 22.8 trillion per year. It’s enormous. Not to mention, if we look at the statistics of disaster victims over the past 10. years, (we will find) an average of 1,183 people have died as a result of natural disasters, ”said Monardo. The World Bank even ranked Indonesia among the 35 countries with the highest disaster risk in the world, he noted. “The government will certainly not remain silent; all government agencies, TNI, Polri and local governments must work together to carry out various prevention, mitigation and preparedness efforts,” he said. Preventive measures include development planning based on disaster risk reduction, involving experts in forecasting threats, strengthening early warning systems, developing contingency plans and conducting education and training. disaster training, he added. Related news: COVID vaccination program: Minister urges people to be patient

