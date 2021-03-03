Donald Trump’s “real” legacy to America: the militarization of an alternate reality





Senator Ted Cruz is a proud follower of Donald Trump’s legacy to America – his militarization of alternate reality. In recent days, Cruz has been positively Trumpian in his betrayal and lack of empathy regarding his family’s getaway to a seaside resort in Mexico when his state was paralyzed by a catastrophic winter storm. To make matters worse, Cruz defended an alternate reality by concocting different versions of the “truth” with a web of lies and throwing the blame on his children. For now, his alternate reality seems to have won the day.

Senator Ron Johnson says the mood of protesters on Capitol Hill on Jan.6 was largely “positive” and that there were “fake Trump protesters” in the crowd. By proclaiming this blatant lie, Johnson is urging the millions of Trump supporters who still believe the election was stolen from their leader. The alternate reality endures.

Following Trump’s second impeachment trial, he was acquitted for his role in the insurgency on Capitol Hill. Despite receiving mountains of audio and video evidence from that fateful day, 43 out of 50 Republican senators voted to exonerate him. It was not just cowardice or foolishness that led to their votes. No, they made the conscious decision to follow their cult leader into the abyss of his alternate reality. According to Trump, his speech this morning to the growing crowd was “entirely appropriate.” Alternate reality has triumphed over observable truth to the fore.

Trump created his alternate reality to bolster his fragile ego and advance his political fortunes. He used it to cover up his obvious character flaws and to persuade others to believe in his greatness and superiority. Its “reality” consists of “big lies”, little lies, conspiracy theories, misinformation, propaganda, false stories and violence. He is a master – albeit deeply corrupted – at confusing and even shattering the truth for his political advantage. In Trump’s Never Land, there is no oversight, no accountability, and no laws that apply to him. The means justify the ends. Anything he says or does is okay as long as it brings him attention, worship, profit, and power.

Unfortunately for our country, Trump’s use of alternate reality has become the ideology of the Republican Party and nearly half of all Americans. This explains why most of the party and legions of followers still support a man who has been indicted twice, botched the deadly coronavirus pandemic, crushed the economy and instigated an insurgency against our government. This is what happens when a demagogue promulgates a “reality” that carries the weight of the presidency but is inherently toxic and pernicious.

Much of America has embraced and internalized Trump’s use of alternate reality. Millions of Americans have been brainwashed to come to terms with its distorted reality. They see Trump as their cult leader who possesses the qualities of greatness. They believe in its alternate reality – even its blatant lies, wacky conspiracy theories, and provocation of violence. And now they believe that the use of alternate reality by politicians and supporters is a smart and effective strategy.

Trump’s alternate reality is utterly malignant and dangerous because it undermines objective truth. It is a myth. It is an illusion. Trump is a salesman, a carnival barker, a con artist. He is not interested in people, politics or public service. All he cares about is selling himself – his personal and commercial brand – through his lies, conspiracy theories and propaganda. Everything is fair, even an alternate reality which is absurd and toxic.

Trump’s use of alternate reality is contrary to democratic principles and the Constitution. He doesn’t like democracy and he doesn’t like America. He wants to destroy it. He is an authoritarian at heart. He orchestrated and instigated an insurgency against our government, designed to overthrow the will of the people. His singular goal was to maintain his power at all costs. If that had happened, his alternate reality would have survived and thrived. We would have become a land of lies, conspiracy theories, propaganda and violence – also known as the authoritarian state.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are the antidotes to Trump’s alternate reality. They operate within the context of fact, truth, and science. They haven’t built an alternate reality that’s selfish and scathing. They cherish democracy and understand that its sustainability requires observable and transparent truth.

The solution is for Trump to be marginalized and purged. Even now that he’s been removed from office, he has hit the airwaves to continue spreading the “big lie” that he won the election. He will never accept or understand that his alternate reality is destructive to the well-being of our people. He doesn’t care either. He still thinks it’s his surefire ticket to success. After all, he became president and came close to being re-elected by convincing Americans that his “exceptionalism” could be theirs too – and that their lives would be better for it. Please tell the families of the 500,000 Americans who have died that their lives are better. Please tell the millions of Americans who are unemployed, broke, and scared that their lives are getting better.

Americans must stop being lazy and complacent to find the observable truth. They cannot allow partisan biases to allow their thinking to be sidetracked by an alternate reality. Cable news networks and social media platforms must make truth their only medium of communication. Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Facebook and others must take responsibility for promoting truth over fiction, fact over lies and critical observation of conspiracy theories.

Trump’s militarization of alternative reality must be rejected once and for all. Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and other Republicans in Congress must rebuke Trump’s alternate reality – and must stop creating theirs for purely selfish and political reasons.

There is only one truth – objective truth. What Donald Trump and his cohorts don’t want you to know is that truth is the only “real” ticket to success in a democracy built on freedom, the rule of law and the will of the people. History shows that our country has never been divided between alternate reality and truth in such a cruel and destructive way. It would be so much easier for us to govern ourselves if we could make objective truth our first common priority.

The use of alternate reality by Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, or anyone else – including millions of Americans – is unacceptable, undemocratic, and poisonous to our way of life. Observable, verifiable and transparent truth is what our democracy is built on. Without it, all is lost.

