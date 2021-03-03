





Myanmar Chin refugees carry a fake coffin of Commander-in-Chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Myanmar Chin refugees carry a fake coffin of Commander-in-Chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP

Myanmar Christian refugees stage protest against coup in India

NEW DELHI (AP) – Around 300 refugees from a minority Christian community in Myanmar staged a protest in the Indian capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. They chanted “Restore Democracy in Burma” and “Shame on You Dictator” and carried placards as they burned a coffin with photos of the Myanmar coup plotters and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing him of supporting the military rulers. They also trampled on the Chinese National Flag. The protest took place in Jantar Mantar, a district of New Delhi close to Parliament which is often used for protests. Protesters called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressure Myanmar’s military rulers to restore democracy.



James Fanai, chairman of the Chin Refugee Committee, said that as refugees, the protesters showed their support for the people of Myanmar. “We want our leader to come back. We are here for justice, ”said Ming, a 22-year-old refugee, referring to Suu Kyi. Ming uses only one name. Like the Rohingya, the Chin are also a persecuted minority group in Myanmar, living in Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.

India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) and a maritime border in the Bay of Bengal. Myanmar is important to India’s national security, and the two countries have signed a pact to share intelligence in order to combat Indian insurgents operating outside the border region.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos