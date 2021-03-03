MP Lucy Frazer named Solicitor General by Boris Johnson





HE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has a new post following changes announced by the Prime Minister after the Attorney General’s decision to take maternity leave. Frazer will become Solicitor General for the second time, with Suella Braverman becoming the first Cabinet Minister to take maternity leave. The law has been amended to allow him to do so. She was appointed Minister on Leave (Attorney General) during her six-month maternity leave. His role as attorney general will be occupied by Michael Ellis, who has been promoted to solicitor general. His replacement is Ms Frazer, who was at the Ministry of Justice. You can also watch: A Downing Street statement said: “The Prime Minister sends the Attorney General his best wishes on maternity leave and looks forward to welcoming her again in the fall.” Mr. Ellis and Ms. Frazer were appointed to their posts during Ms. Braverman’s leave. She was only able to take leave of her ministerial duties after the law on ministerial and other maternity allowances was passed by Parliament on Monday. Before the legislation was passed, Ms Braverman should have resigned if she wanted to take time out with her baby. Ms Frazer said: I am very happy to be appointed Solicitor General for England and Wales. I look forward to working with the new Attorney General, Michael Ellis, to ensure that law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution. The MP for SE Cambs previously served as Solicitor General in 2019, from May 9 to July 25. She will join the Privy Council shortly after being approved by the Queen. Along with the Attorney General, the Solicitor General will oversee the work of the attorney services, including the Crown Prosecution Service and the Serious Fraud Office, as well as the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate. The Solicitor General also performs a number of public interest functions, such as reviewing unduly lenient sentences and responding to contempt of court. These functions are exercised independently of their role as government minister. Ms Frazer was previously Minister of State at the Department of Justice from July 25, 2019 to March 2, 2021. She was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice. She was elected Conservative MP for SE Cambridgeshire in 2015

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos