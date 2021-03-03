Hateful behavior on BBC Radio: derogatory and misogynistic insult against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother (file photo) London: In a shocking incident, a caller made offensive and misogynistic remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben on BBC Radio. A participant in the BBC Asian Network’s “Big Debate” radio program, a caller speaking in Punjabi used an offensive slogan against Prime Minister Modi’s mother. The particular insult is used to degrade women. Time now chose not to mention the insult text or audio here given its derogatory and offensive nature. The audio clip has gone viral on social media, and many on Twitter have expressed outrage at the comments. In the past, too, offensive remarks have been made against Prime Minister Modi. However, the language used in the BBC radio program against his mother has exceeded the limits and decency of public discourse. What is more shocking is that the derogatory remarks were allowed to be broadcast on the BBC platform, which is an internationally renowned media network. The show aired on March 1 and the offensive language was used at 10:53 a.m. The unpleasant comment was made during a discussion on the subject of racism against Sikhs and Indians in the UK, but it ultimately turned to the protest of farmers in India. The vulgar remarks were made by one of the callers who was identified as “Simon”. While the radio show’s host immediately attempted to bring the conversation back to the original talking point, the remarks were broadcast nonetheless. Following this decision, #BoycottBBC began to evolve on Twitter. #BanBBC was another major trend. Here are some of the reactions: Hundreds of farmers, especially in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, protested against three new agricultural laws passed by the Modi government during the monsoon session in 2020. Promotion and Facilitation), 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were adopted by Parliament last September.







