Pakistani lawmakers elect new senators in test for Imran Khan | World





Lawmakers arrive to vote in the senatorial elections, provincial assembly, in Peshawar, Pakistan on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Pakistani lawmakers choose new members of the country’s Senate, or upper house of parliament, a vote that is considered as a test for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan’s ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party is seeking to improve its position in the 104-member Senate, where it lacks a majority.

Lawmakers leave after voting in the Senate elections, provincial assembly, Peshawar, Pakistan on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Pakistani lawmakers choose new members of the country’s Senate, or upper house of parliament, a vote that is considered a test for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan’s ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party is seeking to improve its position in the 104-member Senate, where it lacks a majority.

A paramilitary soldier stands guard outside the Provincial Assembly building as lawmakers arrive to vote in the Senate elections, Provincial Assembly, Peshawar, Pakistan on Wednesday March 3, 2021. Pakistani lawmakers choose new Senate members of the country, or upper House of Parliament, a vote that is considered a test for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan’s ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party is seeking to improve its position in the 104-member Senate, where it lacks a majority.

ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistani lawmakers on Wednesday chose new members of the country’s Senate, or upper house of parliament, a vote that is seen as a test for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Khan’s ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party is seeking to improve its position in the 104-member Senate, where it lacks a majority. Votes are cast by members of the National Assembly or the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies.

In Pakistan, members of the Senate are elected for a six-year term, and as half of the senators are due to retire after three years, elections are needed to replace the 52 senators who have completed their terms. However, Wednesday’s vote was only held for 37 seats, with the other candidates running unopposed.

Members of the Provincial Assemblies and the National Assembly are elected in national parliamentary elections, which were last held in 2018, bringing Khan’s party to power.

Both chambers of parliament have legislative powers and any bill passed by the National Assembly must be approved by the Senate before it becomes law. In turn, all Senate legislation goes to the National Assembly, where Khan has a simple majority.

The most interesting race was between opposition co-candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani, former prime minister, and Hafeez Sheikh, Khan’s finance adviser. At the start of the ballot, Khan appeared in person in parliament on Wednesday to vote for Sheikh.

