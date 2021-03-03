Azealia Banks’ list of people she loves includes Donald Trump and Candace Owens





Azealia Banks has shared a list of people she loves and includes Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The controversial rapper is known for her savage rants and bizarre antics and has endorsed Trump in the past.

Posting on Instagram this week, the 29-year-old told her fans she shared the list because her then-fiancé, Ryder Ripps, had encouraged her not to have hate in her heart.

Sharing a photo with a handwritten list, Banks’ caption reads: “@ryder_ripps says I need to practice not to be such a hater so I made a list of people I love.”

At first glance, the name that jumps out is Lil Kim who is surrounded by a loving heart in the center.

“Mike Tyson, Lenny Kravitz, Donald Trump, Kelsey Lu,” begins the list.

Many celebrities are listed including the names Naomi Campbell, Shakira, T-Pain, Dennis Rodman, North West, Cher, Britney Spears and Karl Lagerfeld to name a few.

On the list is performer Ariel Pink who was recently mocked for taking part in an interview with Tucker Carlson after being ditched by her label for attending Capitol Riot on January 6.

Banks also appears to have written Anjelica Pickles, the fictional Rugrats character.

Elsewhere on this subject, Banks wrote down the name of Candace Owens, the conservative expert and Trump supporter known for her Twitter feuds who recently said she was “considering running for president.”

Banks also included comedian Dave Chapelle on the roster, which might surprise some when the rapper called him in May 2020 for his claims they were having an affair.

Chappelle has been married to his wife, Elaine Chappelle, since the early 2000s.

The list was released on March 2, and it has been apparent since hitmaker “212” “dumped” his fiancé Ripps, just a week after getting engaged.

Azealia Banks performs at KOKO on January 25, 2019 in London, England. Matthew Baker / Getty Images

On Monday, Banks announced the relationship was over on Instagram, saying the concept artist was “too insecure for the crazily creative wolf” in her.

However, she said she kept the menorah engagement ring Ripps gave her, telling her fans, “The legacy is mine. The Jewcy Diva lives on.”

The engagement came as a surprise to many over the past month and the Bank’s enthusiastic response has caused a stir among fans.

“I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B ***** S! WE ARE HERE … YERRRRRRR,” she told fans at the time.

Banks made headlines in 2018 when she was embroiled in a bizarre controversy with tech mogul Elon Musk and pop singer Grimes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos