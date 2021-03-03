Beijing’s road to Europe is getting bumpy

Welcome to the First China in Eurasia Briefing, an RFE / RL newsletter tracing China’s resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. I’m RFE / RL correspondent Reid Standish, and this is what I am this month:

Cold shoulder

China’s ambitions in Central and Eastern Europe were hit when Beijing received a cold reception from the region’s leaders at the 17 + 1 summit, with the meeting receiving its representation at the lowest level ever, although that the forum be chaired for the first time by the Chinese leader. Xi Jinping.

Find the perspective: The virtual summit on February 9 came after more than a year of delays and the reconvocation of the 17 European countries – of which 12 are members of the European Union – was all about optics for Beijing, as I explored here in my article.

China tried to build on the momentum of signing an investment deal with the EU at the end of 2020 and was eager to show that the 17 + 1 format still has life, but the Rather, the meeting highlighted the region’s growing frustration with Beijing. .

Six countries – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia – all sent ministers instead of a prime minister or president to meet with Xi, and the Lithuanian parliament is considering now leaving the format all together.

The 17 + 1 has been a forum for lofty promises of investment in the region from Beijing, but expectations have not been met for most members.

Summit showed promise fatigue may be stronger [Central and Eastern Europe] in Western Europe, Martin Hala, the director of Synopsis, a project that follows China to Europe, tells me. There is a growing feeling that the region has been played by Beijing.

Why is this important: Europe’s role amid tensions between China and the United States is currently at the center of political discussions in Beijing and Washington.

The 17 + 1 meeting showed the growing skepticism facing Beijing in Central and Eastern Europe, but the issues regarding the EU’s position towards China are far from resolved. Instead, they’re just more focused on how France and Germany decide to navigate the US-China rivalry.

Read more:

– Serbia is a notable exception to the growing skepticism towards China in the region. Like my colleagues Iva Martinovic and Nemanja Stevanovic reported for RFE / RLs Balkan Service, Belgrade and Beijing continue to move closer in technological cooperation.

– Germany is following its own middle path on China, because The New York Times reported recently.

– France is also charting its own path for China. In a February 26 phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi stung that Paris should find ways to work with Beijing on Central and Eastern European issues.

Three more Eurasian stories

1. Increased debt of Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz state debt stands at around $ 5 billion and around $ 1.8 billion is owed to the Export-Import Bank of China for a series of infrastructure projects over the past decade completed under of the Belt and Road Initiative, the centerpiece of Chinese foreign policy.

I dug into this topic for RFE / RL (also available in Russian), examining how the country has few possibilities for debt relief and plans to take drastic measures. Granting mining concessions to Chinese companies or giving up rights to manage infrastructure projects have all been proposed by Kyrgyz lawmakers as possible (but perhaps not likely) solutions.

The big picture: In the past, Beijing has shown no willingness to cancel its debt.

How Kyrgyzstan resolves its debt standoff with China will be watched closely around the world as other countries facing the economic crisis of the pandemic deal with their own Chinese debts.

2. Beijing Balkan Win

Chinese vaccine diplomacy has won a big victory in the Balkans, as i reported, providing Serbia with some 1.5 million doses of its Sinopharm injection and helping Belgrade achieve the second best vaccination rate in Europe (behind the UK only).

Prestige and diplomacy: Beijing focuses on building global influence by sending its injections to the poorest countries – empty left behind by Western countries which have purchased most of the available doses and are facing production delays for their local vaccines.

It’s geopolitics, stupid !: Vucic didn’t just rely on Chinese vaccines. Serbia also uses Russia Sputnik V, UK AstraZeneca and US-German injection Pfizer-BioNTech.

For Belgrade, turning to Chinese vaccines isn’t just about relying on Beijing in times of need, it’s also a tactic to leverage and push the EU to do more to help the region. Vucic has already used this manual successfully in the early days of the pandemic during a global shortage of medical equipment.

3. The window on Xinjiang

Like my colleagues from RFE / RLs Kazakh Service reportedIn February, modest but sustained protests were staged outside the Chinese consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, over the detention of Muslims in neighboring China’s Xinjiang province.

Estimates vary, but advocacy groups believe that more than a million Uyghurs – along with Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other groups – have been held in camps in western China. Beijing has denied such allegations, saying the camps are “vocational education and training centers.

The view next door: Kazakhstan has emerged as an unlikely location for activism against the Xinjiang camps, largely because the country is home to ethnic Kazakhs who immigrated from China and many others who still have family ties on both sides of the border. .

Recently, the Kazakh government has severely cracked down on Xinjiang activism, even small pickets being demolished by police, such as the Kazakh RFE / RL service. reported.

Across the supercontinent

Think local: Zoya Simbirskaya, my colleague from RFE / RLs Tatar-Bashkir Service, reported that a Chinese company in the Chuvash Republic of Russia wants a local official to be fired because he has made known his intention to bring in foreign workers and supplies without paying tariffs.

Chuvash authorities refuse to the Tatar-Bashkir service of RFE / RL that this constitutes interference in local politics.

New man in Minsk: Xie Xiaoyong, China’s new ambassador to Belarus, was sworn in early February. He comes to Minsk at a time of upheaval, but Xie claims a Impressive CV as a Chinese diplomat in the former Soviet Union, working in Ukraine during the Orange Revolution and in Russia during its annexation of Crimea.

Push for answers: Serbian activists fight for answers on the environmental impact of a Chinese tire factory north of Belgrade as environmental concerns about the factory continue, Zoran Glavonjic of RFE / RLs Balkan Service reported.

Borderlands: Tajik service RFE / RL Noted that Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov has once again sent a diplomatic note to his counterparts in Beijing about provocative articles in the Chinese media about the country with territorial claims on its small neighbor in Central Asia. Similar episodes occurred in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan last year and also sparked a backlash.

An eye on China: A Russian man pleaded guilty to spying for China and was sentenced to eight years in prison on February 25. For many years the Russian FSB did not publicize cases of espionage involving China, but this policy seems to have changed, with the Russian news agency TASS quoting a source of law enforcement in his article.

Roll Up and deployment: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posed for a photo on February 28 while taking the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine, RFE / RLs Hungarian Service reported. Hungary is the only EU country to approve Chinese injection.

One thing to watch out for

China’s two sessions – the annual meeting of its parliament – will begin on March 5 and this year coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, scheduled for July. Expect a show of force as Beijing prepares to flex its economic muscles overseas in a world ravaged by a pandemic.

