6 Responses and appreciation for Jokowi after the revocation of the attachment to the presidential decree on investment in alcohol





IX DPR RI Commission member Netty Prasetiyani Aher considered that the withdrawal of the presidential decree on investment in alcohol was an attitude that Jokowi should adopt, considering that the policy of including alcohol in the list of positive investments would endanger the population. According to the vice president of F-PKS DPR RI, a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) said that in 2016, around 3 million people worldwide died as a result of alcohol consumption . This figure equates to 1 in 20 deaths worldwide caused by alcohol consumption. “If people want to be safe, this rule must indeed be repealed.” The protection and provision of public health insurance is a constitutional mandate of the government. Its implementation includes ensuring that consumer goods produced and circulating in the community are of good quality, quality and halal. Netty said in his press release Wednesday (03/03/2021). “What if the government actually legalizes investment in the alcohol industry which is clearly bad for health and also haram for Muslims who are the majority in this country,” Netty continued. According to him, this rule is not feasible to apply because it is seen as contrary to the campaign for the healthy communities movement led by the Indonesian Ministry of Health. “The statement from the Ministry of Health mentions 10 negative impacts of alcoholic beverages on health. This means that people are being asked to avoid alcohol. So it is strange that it is legalized and encouraged by investment. industrial, ”he said. Netty also called on the government to conduct studies, research and related party contributions before making policy so as not to be counterproductive and cause public upheaval. “How difficult is it to conduct studies, research and seek the advice of religious leaders, community leaders or other related parties. Never try, test the water, let alone carefully examine every policy developed. It only makes it counterproductive and causes problems. commotion in the community. If this type of public communication model continues to be implemented by the government, don’t blame the public for ignoring the government, ”Netty said. At the same time, the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Mr. Azis Syamsuddin, also appreciated the decision of President Jokowi regarding the annulment of the presidential regulations. “I should appreciate President Jokowi’s policy because alcohol has a negative impact,” Aziz said in a press release. He suggested that in the future, the government should prioritize the contribution of experts and community leaders to determine policy. Azis also called on the government to pay attention to the impact of these policies on various aspects, such as community welfare, social, economy and health. “The government must also pay more attention and support investments that bring more positive things and open jobs so that they can absorb many unemployed,” said the president of the DPR RI, the coordinator for political affairs and security (Korpolkam). Party politician Golkar assessed the role of the Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) in supporting and facilitating investments in each region. According to him, this step can be taken by helping to facilitate permits and providing a sense of security and comfort to investors and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

