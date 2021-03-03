John Bolton on Halkbank: Trump wanted to make a good impression on Erdoan

The US Department of Justice suspects that Turkish state-owned Halkbank helped the Iranian regime circumvent large-scale US sanction. If the bank is found guilty on trial in New York federal district court, observers say it could face a fine of up to $ 20 billion or expulsion from the international banking system SWIFT.
In an earlier trial, a witness said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was involved in the alleged violation of sanctions. The Turkish government did not respond to a request for comment from DER SPIEGEL. Halkbank declined to comment due to ongoing proceedings against the bank. Former US Attorney General William Barr could not be reached for a statement.
About John Bolton
John bolton served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush in the justice and state departments. He served as US Ambassador to the United Nations from August 2005 to December 2006. Donald Trump appointed him National Security Advisor in April 2018, but he quickly came into conflict with the President and left the administration. in September 2019.
THE MIRROR: Mr. Bolton, how important was a Halkbank topic in the conversations Mr. Erdoan had with Donald Trump?
John bolton: Erdoan was completely focused on exiting Halkbank from the investigation and potential lawsuits it had been engaged in for some time. He has raised the issue several times with Trump. It would be a rare conversation in person or on the phone without it happening. Erdoan constantly said that the investigation was unjustifiable and that it had to be settled or dismissed.
THE MIRROR: What is the deal that the Turkish leaders were trying to make?
Bolt: They wanted Halkbanks Vice President Mehmet Hakan Atilla to return from the United States. He had been convicted in a federal court in New York for his role in the scheme to violate US sanctions against Iran. There are provisions in US law that you can place an inmate in jail in a foreign country assuming they are serving the same sentence under the same conditions. It is a fairly common practice. They also wanted the case dismissed or the US lawyer in New York to agree to a settlement in which Halkbank would not have to admit wrongdoing. This is the sticking point in most settlements where prosecutors believe they have a very strong case.
THE MIRROR: Why is that?
Bolt: When prosecutors think they can prove illegal behavior, they insist on admission, but then settle any potential penalties the bank would have to bear. This was clearly a large area of disagreement, because if a bank has admitted to having committed criminal activity, it must disclose that activity. This makes it very difficult for them to fundraise and has a lot of other consequences.
THE MIRROR: Did the representatives of Turkey raise any possible geopolitical implications of the affair?
Bolt: There hasn’t been much discussion about this. Halkbank has been accused of violating our sanctions against Iran and of lying about it. I tried to explain to Trump that if it was an American company, we would have sued it to the fullest extent of the law. Letting a foreign company get less treatment is inconsistent. It is a fact that in the United States the President, as Chief Executive, is responsible for both law enforcement and national security, and there are instances where compromise can occur. But it wasn’t one of them.
THE MIRROR: How did Trump react to Erdoan’s efforts?
Bolt: He always seemed supportive. Part of it, I think, is the salesperson at work, always friendly and so on. In a number of conversations I have had with him, Trump was uniformly in favor of trying to find a way to resolve the Halkbank issue and keep Erdoan happy. This obviously ran into difficulties since what Erdoan wanted, in essence, was a justification. And our law enforcement authorities were not at all prepared to do so.
THE MIRROR: In your memoirs from the White House, you describe a meeting between Trump and Erdoan at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of 2018. How did this meeting go?
Bolt: Erdoan presented Trump with a brief prepared by a US law firm working for Halkbank. I never held it in my hands, but it seemed to be 30 or 40 pages long. Trump turned the pages, went through them, didn’t read them because he turned them too fast to read them and said, “Yeah, that sounds convincing to me.”
“It was part of his willingness to do favors especially for authoritarian rulers.”
THE MIRROR: What drove Trump into all of this? There was speculation that this could have been his business interests in Turkey.
Bolt: People ask me all the time to give them an example of how Trump has favored his business interests in his dealings with international leaders. And I just haven’t seen it. That doesn’t mean he didn’t, that there weren’t any meetings that I wasn’t aware of. But in this case, I saw no evidence of any trade that could have furthered his business interests. It seems to me more likely that Trump wanted to make an impression on Erdoan. It was part of his desire to be of service especially to authoritarian rulers. He was trying to show Erdoan that he was going to do her a favor, perhaps to ask for a personal favor in return at a later date.
THE MIRROR: How would you describe the relationship between Trump and Erdoan in general?
Bolt: When I arrived at the White House in April 2018, American Pastor Andrew Brunson was still in prison in Turkey. At the time, the main goal of US-Turkish relations was to have him released, which we were finally able to do. Meanwhile, relations between Erdoan and Trump were excellent. Sanctions were imposed, monetary restrictions were put in place, we were working very hard to secure Brunson’s release. Once that happened, the switch turned and it became a very good personal relationship between the two. To me, that was proof of the very transactional nature of Trump’s approach to life: he could be an adversary with someone, and in a second it could turn into a very close personal relationship.
THE MIRROR: So how did the Trump administration get involved in the prosecution of Halkbank?
Bolt: One of the things Trump said to Erdoan in Buenos Aires was, “When I invite my people, then take care of them.” He was basically talking about Bill Barr who needed to be confirmed as attorney general. Once he entered, Halkbank negotiations were handed over to Barr. I think in the end, because Halkbank believed they had a direct line of communication with the Oval Office, they didn’t negotiate very willingly with the Justice Department at all, and the Department decided to continue the prosecution. .
THE MIRROR: Why did a deal in the Halkbank case ultimately fail?
Bolt: Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York wanted an acknowledgment of liability. They did not believe that Halkbank deserved much leeway because they had not cooperated in the investigation.
THE MIRROR: Why did Trump ultimately refrain from getting more involved?
Bolt: I think Barr convinced him that he would seriously consider what treatment for Halkbank would be appropriate. Barr had to go up to Trump at one point and say, ‘Look, I tried to negotiate this and we just can’t get something that we find acceptable. So we’re going to have to continue the prosecution.’ At that point, of course, Barr was in favor of Trump and Trump probably didn’t want to push him any further.
THE MIRROR: What should we expect in the Halkbank case?
Bolt: Now, it is essentially in the hands of the Department of Justice and the courts. It’s possible Erdoan will try again with Biden. But according to the media, the two do not have a good relationship. Executing financial institutions in other countries may also be looking into the matter. We have heard a lot about potential corruption involving Halkbank. If the bank is as flexible with the laws of others as it was with our sanctions against Iran, others could also be involved in reviewing its conduct.
“I have no reason to think Biden is going to get involved.”
THE MIRROR: Is it possible that the White House Biden is involved?
Bolt: I have no reason to think Biden is going to get involved. It’s a pretty straightforward law enforcement issue. Generally speaking, the best thing for the president to do is to allow the prosecution to move forward, unless there is an overriding national security interest, which I have never seen. in that case.
THE MIRROR: Could possible future negotiations with Iran become such a national security issue?
Bolt: I guess the administration is so interested in reverting to the nuclear deal with Iran that a lot would be possible. But this deal is a step or two taken out of the deal. I would be surprised if anything changed at this point.
THE MIRROR: What about prosecutors in the Southern District of New York? They seemed, at least at one point, to lend themselves to some sort of deal on condition that Halkbank admits to wrongdoing. Would it still be on the table?
Bolt: In general, a settlement is always possible until the end, even during the trial. But I don’t know of anything at this point that would prevent prosecutors from simply continuing the trial and trying to win.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos