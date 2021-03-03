False claims cited in false theory that Biden is not president





Quick setting

Facebook posts use flawed claims to suggest baselessly that President Joe Biden is not really the president. For example, some point out that he did not give a State of the Union speech. But new presidents usually don’t do this in their first year.

Whole story

A baseless conspiracy theory supported by some QAnon adherents postulates that President Joe Biden is not really the president. And some further predict that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in for another term on March 4, the day of the official inauguration until 1933.

The theories are superimposed. Biden is the president.

But some Facebook posts use false claims to suggest that there is evidence that Biden is not really the president.

Some articles suggest that Biden is “a fake” or “bogus” president because, they say, he was not seen using “the REAL Airforce One”.

Another making the same statement, among others, notes that he “has not delivered a State of the Union address to Congress and the world.”

But the claims are false and misleading, respectively.

In Air Force One terms, any plane carrying the president is technically considered “Air Force One,” according to the White House website. That said, the term is often used to refer to two Boeing 747-200B series aircraft customized for the President.

Although Biden has opted to use smaller government planes since taking office, he actually used the larger 747 when he visited Texas on February 26 – so the publications are wrong on this point.

And it is common practice for a new president not to make an official State of the Union address in the year in which he is sworn in, as the Congressional Research Service explains.

For example, Trump gave his first speech in January 2018 – a year after taking office in January 2017. And before that, former President Barack Obama gave his first speech in 2010 – after taking office in January 2009 .

In recent decades, the new presidents have made a similar speech in a joint session of Congress after their inauguration, but it is not a State of the Union speech, notes CRS. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on February 16 that no date for such an address had yet been set, citing considerations over COVID-19.

One of the Facebook posts goes on to say that “Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines… not a single MILITARY ACCOUNT on Twitter follows the @Biden or @POTUS accounts.”

While it seems true that the official Navy, Air Force, and Marine Twitter accounts do not follow Biden’s official accounts – @JoeBiden or @POTUS – this neither proves nor disproves Biden’s legitimacy. as president. We do note, however, that the official military account follows Biden’s @POTUS account.

Editor’s Note: FactCheck.org is one of many organizations working with Facebook to demystify misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here.

Sources

“Air Force One.” White House. Accessed March 1, 2021.

“History, development and practices of presidents State of the Union speech: frequently asked questions.” Congress Research Service. 29 Jan 2020.

Jackson, Brooks. “State of the Union Address to Obama.” FactCheck.org. January 28, 2010.

Kiely, Eugene and. Al. “The verification of the facts trumps the state of the Union.” FactCheck.org. January 31, 2018.

“President Biden and the First Lady are coming to Houston.” KHOU 11. 26 Feb 2021.

“Press briefing by press secretary Jen Psaki, February 16, 2021.” White House. 16 Feb 2021.

Semansky, Patrick. “President Joe Biden greets as he and First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston on Friday, February 26, 2021.” AP Images. 26 Feb 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos