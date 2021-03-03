india bangladesh, pm modi, modi in bangladesh, india bangladesh ties, narendra modi, sheikh hasina,





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Bangladesh for a day-long visit on Thursday to finalize details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip later this month, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year. Bangladesh, which is also expected to celebrate the 50e anniversary of independence, looks forward to Modi’s visit, the country’s young foreign minister said. Modi’s visit, scheduled for March 26-27, will be her first trip abroad in over a year. The Indian Prime Minister and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, held a virtual summit on December 17, during which he called the South Asian neighbor “a pillar of the Indias Neighborhood First policy”. On Thursday, Jaishankar will meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen on water sharing, trade, borders, connectivity and other bilateral issues. Several sources said the two sides will discuss necessary measures to further strengthen bilateral ties through Modi’s visit. Jaishankar will also appeal to Prime Minister Hasina. The Indian minister is expected to arrive in Dhaka on a special plane on Thursday at 10 am and will leave the same day. He will attend a joint press conference after talks with Momen at the public guesthouse Padma. “There are always expectations centered on all visits, or at least to move issues forward through discussions,” Bangladesh Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam told reporters on Tuesday, adding that ‘they kept the deliverables for the big visit. Asked about the meeting’s agenda, Alam said they would discuss connectivity, trade and regional cooperation. Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has not only created health emergencies but also an economic emergency, ” Alam said, Jaishankar and Momen will discuss ways to remove barriers to export and import activities. The two prime ministers had decided to conduct a joint feasibility study for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. Dhaka will urge that it be launched soon, the minister said. We’re not at all worried about what another country might think when we get closer to a country, he said when asked if China would be happy with the economic partnership. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s diplomacy has long since allayed this fear. I think no one should have any doubts. Neither India nor China,” he added. “We want to discuss the Teesta [water sharing], the other six rivers, the Rahimpur Canal and other unresolved issues, “a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official told WION on condition of anonymity. He said Teesta’s issue would naturally be brought to the fore. Discussion Bangladesh hopes that the agreement will be signed soon, promised in 2011. Bangladesh wants to establish itself as a “connectivity hub” in the region and India can take advantage of that, another Bangladeshi official told WION. He said Bangladesh wanted to be connected to the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway. The two sides would also discuss Dhaka’s proposal in this regard. Bangladesh has also proposed five new routes for connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan via India, which are under consideration in New Delhi. It is also possible to discuss Rohingya migrants, maritime economy and other issues, he added. There are still many unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India. Dhaka would like to seriously discuss this issue during Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the minister said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos