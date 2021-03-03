The East is rising: Xi maps China’s rise after Covid’s rise





Xi Jinping has adopted a confident posture as he seeks to ensure China’s prosperity and power in a post-Covid world, say that the country is entering a period of opportunity where the east is on the rise and the west is on the decline. But behind closed doors, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party also issued a blunt warning to officials: don’t count our competitors, especially the United States. The United States is the biggest source of chaos in the world today, said Xi, a county official in northwest China, recounted in a speech. posted last week on a government website. He quoted Xi as saying: The United States is the greatest threat to our country’s development and security. This warning, echoed in Similar recent public comments by senior officials close to Xi, reinforces the way he seeks to balance confidence and caution as China moves forward as other countries continue to fight the pandemic.

Her double-sided statements reflect an effort to keep China on its toes as, despite its success at home, it faces deep mistrust in Washington and other Western capitals. Although China is getting stronger, Xi said, there are still many ways the West is strong and the East is weak, officials said in speech recently posted on local party websites. Xi will unveil a long-term plan to navigate China in this new global environment later this week, when the Communist Party-controlled legislature, the National People’s Congress, meets on Friday and meets for about a week. Xi Jinping strikes me as ruthless but cautious in building a lasting personal legacy, Dimitar Gueorguiev, said in an interview an assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University who studies China. In the eyes of Chinese leaders, he said, the response to the coronavirus was truly a classic example for the party of how you could pull things together in a short period of time and force through a program. Xi and other Chinese leaders recently described challenges, both short and long term, that could hamper their ambitions. The Biden administration has said it wants to pressure China on human rights and compete with it on technological advancements and regional influence in Asia. At home, China is grappling with an aging population and is trying to overhaul an engine of economic growth that uses too much investment and energy for too little gain and too much pollution.

Beijing also sees a threat in Hong Kong after anger over the deepening of Communist Party control sparked months of anti-government protests in 2019. Highlighting Mr. X’s hard line against any political challenge, the Chinese legislature appears ready to move forward. support plans to radically rewrite the electoral rules for Hong Kong, removing the vestiges of local democracy in the former British colony.

China is also considering its next big leadership reshuffle next year, when Xi, 67, looks likely to claim a third five-year term in office, going beyond term limits that had been put in place to hold back those in power. leaders after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Chinese leaders have used the country’s success in extinguishing coronavirus infections to justify Mr Xis’ top-down rule. Emerging triumphantly from the pandemic, Xi will seek to further centralize his power, said Lynette H. Ong, political scientist at the University of Toronto. The congress is part of the party staging this year to reinforce the idea that Xi is essential in safely guiding China through significant changes. Chinese state media recently hailed Mr. Xis’ campaign to end rural poverty as a major success. This week, he reminded party officials to rally behind his leadership and show loyalty to his platform. The risks and impending tests will be no less than in the past, Xi told an audience of young party officials in Beijing, according to official reports. Our party has bet on the fight until this day and must count on the fight to win the future. And in July, Xi will preside over the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, celebrations that risk making him a historic leader like Mao and Deng. Adding to the aura of success, China plans to host the Winter Olympics next year and have a space station in orbit. Xi described China as getting closer year by year to regain its legitimate historic status as a great power, while established powers are torn apart by dysfunction.

He urged officials late last year to clearly grasp the broad trend that the East is on the rise while the West is on the decline, Zhou Ye, a party cadre at Fudan University in Shanghai, recently said in a meeting, according to an online account. There is a stark contrast between the order of China and the chaos of the West. For years, Xi and other Chinese officials have occasionally used boastful rhetoric, pitting East against West. But officials used such phrases much more often in recent months, underscoring the confidence that critics say pride surrounds the Chinese government. The health of the economy will be crucial for the survival of this confidence. Government advisers have suggested that average growth could be 5% or more over the next five years, if things go well.

But the country might not maintain that level of growth unless it becomes more innovative and reduces its dependence on heavy industry and infrastructure investments, economic advisers in Beijing say. The country also faces serious demographic challenges. For decades, China has benefited from a young workforce that has flocked to its factories and cities. But China’s aging population will place increasing demands on pension funds, health care and accumulated savings. Such economic pressures could undermine public support for the party in the years to come, said Andrew G. Walder, professor at Stanford University who contributed to a book on Fateful decisions against China. We should not be too lulled into the stability of public approval of the performance of the Communist Party, he said.

Beijing’s rulers appear to be much more focused on the United States, which they see as remaining determined to impede China’s rise, regardless of who is in the White House. Chinese policymakers were alarmed when the Trump administration removed Chinese companies’ access to American technology. Many say that the United States keep trying to hold back China by restricting its access to blocking technologies, such as advanced semiconductors and the machines to make them.

US containment and oppression is a major threat, said Chen Yixin, a security official who served as Mr. Xis in charge of policy enforcement in Wuhan, where the coronavirus appeared. Official speakers on Mr. Xis’ ideas in JanuaryMr. Chen used military language to point out the dangers: it is both an unforeseen clash and a protracted war. Mr. X’s plan to address these shortcomings is to expand innovation and domestic markets so that they are less dependent on high-tech imports. But building the ability to design and manufacture advanced, high-tech components is costly, with no guarantee of success. The prospects for Mr. Xis’ projects also depend on questions that are not mentioned in official statements: how long does he plan to govern? And who will he appoint to succeed him? In 2018, Xi imposed a constitutional change that abolished term limits on the presidency, paving the way for him to stay in power for more than a decade as chairman and party leader. China’s political and economic elites are likely to become increasingly nervous in private about when and how Mr. Xi will promote a potential successor, or a stable of successors.

He could still dominate for years, making his decisions, or his errors in judgment, all the more consequential. Internally, there are now few sources of opposition, no sources of opposition, said Xiao Gongqin, a historian in Shanghai, in a telephone interview, so the leader must be able to remain balanced. Liu Yi contributed to the research.

