Won’t lose the match as the stadium name is Narendra Modi: Thackerays digs in the center





Taking a look at the Center to change the name of Motera stadiums to Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Maharashtra chief minister Udhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that his party did not need to learn the Hindutva from central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Someone said that now we will not lose any cricket match because the stadium name has been changed. We will not lose any match in this stadium … You delete the name of Vallabh bhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), do don’t attribute Bharat Ratna to Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and try to teach us Hindutva, ”Thackeray said in response to a discussion of the governor’s speech at the state assembly. The remarks by Maharashtra’s top ministers come days after the world’s largest cricket arena in Ahmedabad was renamed in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Minister of the Interior of the Union Amit Shah and Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju. At the inauguration of the stadium, which can seat 130,000 spectators, last month, Shah said, Ahmedabad will then be known as the sports city of India. The Sports Minister, meanwhile, said: “This is a proud moment for India and not just for cricket. Although it is the largest cricket ground, it is also one of the most modern stadiums in the world. Amid opposition criticism of the stadium’s name change, Gujarat Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel earlier issued a clarification saying that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s name has never been associated with the stadium. “This stadium is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and it has always been known as Motera Stadium. So there is no question of renaming it now. It was Narendra Modi who first launched the idea to demolish the old stadium and build a new one when he was president of the GCA, ”Patel said, adding that Narendra Modi stadium was part of a larger complex, called“ Sardar Patel Sports Complex ”. Targeting Congress on the issue, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar had tweeted: The name of the sports complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Only the name of the cricket stadium, in the complex, was named after Narendra Modi. Ironically, “The Family”, which never respected Sardar Patel even after his death, is now screaming and shouting. “

