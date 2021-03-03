Duh, pandemic puts Jokowi’s strategic project at risk of delay





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said several of President Jokowi’s flagship national strategic projects were at risk of being delayed due to the pandemic situation. This is one of the reasons for the creation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) – INA to support the financing of projects, not all of which can be supported from the state budget. “As it stands, a number of national strategic projects are at risk of being delayed due to the pandemic situation. This is the reason for the urgency of creating the SWF-INA, so that the need for infrastructure financing can be one-off. “Said Budi Karya during the” Financing Potential for SWF Transport Infrastructure in Indonesia “webinar on Wednesday (03/03/2021). He did not deny the limited financial capacity of government and state-owned enterprises to finance infrastructure projects, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the government’s post-pandemic plan requires alternative sources of funding.

“In order to reduce dependence on short-term funds, SWF-INA is an extraordinary form of innovation in the creativity of the President, Minister of Finance and Minister of BUMN,” he said. added. Budi explained that infrastructure development is a government priority as stated in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024. Where SWF – INA funding is important so that projects are not delayed. On the same occasion, the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, said that Indonesia’s infrastructure financing needs will reach Rs 6,445 billion for the period 2020-2024. Therefore, several sources of funding are necessary and can be mobilized. “Is 37% of government or Rp 2385 trillion, whether local government, BUMN BUMD amounting to 21% or Rp 1353 trillion. And most important is 42% financing of infrastructure development by the private sector, both domestic and foreign, for an amount of 2,707 billion rupees, ”he explained. Sri Mulyani. We know that infrastructure projects require significant funds and commitments from various parties. Sri said that SWF – INA has a mandate to optimize state assets, which are directly held as well as separate state assets, and to attract various funds from various foreign finances. “From there, we hope to be able to increase capital for development without the risk of debt, learn to work, which is Indonesia’s best practice, increase the valuation of state assets and improve performance and assets that the public can profit from, “he said. Sri Mulyani explained that the sectors in which SWF – INA can enter are not limited to transport infrastructure. But it can also go to energy, tourism to health. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Presidential Regulation No. 109/2020 regarding the acceleration of the implementation of National Strategic Projects (NSPs). A total of 201 projects and 10 programs covering 23 sectors, with a total investment value of IDR 4,809,700 billion, have been designated as NSP lists. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



