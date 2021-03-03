Turkey has stopped insulting us but must still take concrete measures, says France – international news





Turkey has stopped insulting France and the European Union, which is reassuring, but ties will remain fragile until it takes concrete action, the French foreign minister said. Ankara has repeatedly exchanged with Paris over its policies on Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues, but NATO members said in February they were working on a roadmap to normalize them. relationships. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday as part of these efforts. There are no more insults and the language is more reassuring, said Jean-Yves Le Drian during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday evening. He said the withdrawal of Turkish research vessels from Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean and Ankara, showing a desire to resume talks with Greece over a long-standing maritime dispute, were positive signs. It’s fragile, because the list of disagreements is very long, but we want a healthy relationship with Turkey, he said, highlighting the differences over Libya, Iraq and Nagorno-Karabakh. Actions are necessary and we will be able to position ourselves when these actions are taken. For now, it’s just a verbal action, he said. “ Macron is a problem for France ” Earlier in December, Erdogan said he hoped France would get rid of Emmanuel Macron as quickly as possible in what was the latest salute in a growing war of words between the two leaders. The spat had reached new levels in the past two months as France tried to tackle extremism after several attacks on its soil. Macron is a problem for France. With Macron, France is going through a very, very dangerous period. I hope France gets rid of Macron’s problem as quickly as possible, the president told reporters in Istanbul. In September, Macrons ‘comments on the simmering Eastern Mediterranean standoff, which pitted Turkey against Greece and the rest of the EU, drew Ankaras’ ire. The Turkish people, who are a great people, deserve something else, Macron said when discussing the Erdogans’ approach to the crisis. Macron later said Al Jazeera in October that Frances wanted the situation to calm down, but for that to happen it was essential that the Turkish president respect France, respect the EU, respect its values, do not tell lies and do not utter insults .

