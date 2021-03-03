Biden gives China a pass on oppression and brutality

Imagine it is 1940 and a prominent journalist – says Walter Winchell asks President Franklin Roosevelt to comment on Hitler rounding up German Jews and sending them to concentration camps.

And imagine FDR apologizing to Germany by replying: If you know anything about German history, you know that Germany fell victim to the outside world when they weren’t unified at home.

So the central tenet of Adolph Hitler’s greatly exaggerated well is that there must be a united and tightly controlled Germany. And Hitler uses his justification for the things he does on that basis.

Culturally, there are different standards that each country and its leaders are expected to follow.

Winchell would have gone on to ask incredulously, so what is Hitler doing right?

The FDR’s response would have been interesting.

However, that conversation did not take place, and neither did FDR utter those words and neither did Winchell.

These words, with the exception of the replacement of China by Germany and Xi Jinping by Hitler, were spoken by President Joe Biden.

However, Biden was not talking about the Jews. He was talking about the million Uyghur Muslims that China forced into concentration camps where they were beaten, tortured, raped and murdered.

The ancestors of the existing 11 million Muslim Uyghurs have historically lived in northeast China for hundreds of years. This is not the first time that the region has been plagued by unrest. A regional independence movement was crushed by China in 1993. Ten years ago, China carried out a brutal crackdown on the Uyghurs following a series of terrorist attacks. Today, more than 10% of Uyghurs are held in concentration camps without charge or trial.

It should be clear, however, that it is not the Chinese people who send them to the concentration camps, it is the policy of XI Jinping and the ruling Chinese Communist Party, just as it is not the Average German who murdered the Jews. This was done by the many German Nazi Party fanatics who followed the deranged Hitler.

Biden made his contemptuous comments about Uyghurs during a CNN mayoral appearance hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Biden has been gentle with China by saying he will take the issue to the UN to have an impact on China’s attitude towards the Uyghurs.

Viewing this as a Chinese public relations problem, Biden added that it would be difficult for China to gain the nickname of a world leader if it engages in activity that violates basic human rights.

But it’s a lot more complicated than that, Biden said. I shouldn’t be trying to talk about Chinese politics in 10 minutes on TV here.

If you were expecting an Anderson Cooper eyeroll, or a follow-up question like, is Xi Jinping doing right? then you had no luck.

So much for the Uyghurs.

Had those remarks been made by President Trump rather than President Biden, not only would Trump have been savagely ridiculed by the media for a week, but Nancy Pelosi would have had him impeached for the third time.

But it was China Joe, and China Joe gets a pass. He was not going to get involved and upset his friend Xi Jinping by pouncing on him on the Uyghurs. Cooper let him get away with it.

It was good that Cooper did it because someone in the audience might have asked about Hunter Biden and his ongoing trade deals with Beijing.

Anderson Coopers’ job, as well as the job of the mainstream media, is to protect, not probe China Joe, even when Biden talks gibberish, as he did when asked about his recent conversation. telephone with XI Jinping.

Of that call, Biden said, I point out to him, no American president can be supported as president if he does not reflect the values ​​of the United States. And so the idea that I’m not going to denounce what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the politics of one China by making it energetic, I said by the way, it gets it. Huh?

Joe Biden, made in China.